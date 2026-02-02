New mum Katrina Kaif once shared Vicky Kaushal’s ‘most endearing’ and ‘annoying’ habits: ‘When I can’t sleep…’

Most relationship conflicts are not about habits. They are about timing, nervous system states, and unmet emotional needs. This is where mature love requires emotional literacy

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 2, 2026
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
During a candid chat, Katrina Kaif once spoke about husband Vicky Kaushal’s most endearing habit. “Most endearing habit…I think his joy for dancing and singing is like honest joy. And music in general. The joy he has when he dances is one of the most beautiful things to see. And the joy he has for singing, and he’s a good singer. And many, many times, when I can’t sleep, I ask him…can you please sing a song?” Kaif told Pinkvilla in 2022.

The actor also shared his “most annoying habit”. “Sometimes he can be stubborn,” the new mother said.

Joyful traits like singing, dancing, spontaneous expression, or childlike playfulness often feel endearing because they represent emotional freedom. “They signal safety, aliveness, and unfiltered presence. In many relationships, one partner carries this expressive energy, often serving as the household’s emotional regulator. Their joy lifts the atmosphere. Their playfulness keeps the relationship from becoming rigid or transactional,” said psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.

Similarly, Delnna noted that stubbornness is rarely just stubbornness. “Psychologically, it is often rooted in a strong sense of self, internal certainty, and emotional independence. These qualities are deeply attractive at first. They create a sense of stability and conviction. Over time, however, the same rigidity can feel inflexible or emotionally unavailable, particularly when compromise or softness is needed,” reflected Delnna.

Most relationship conflicts are not about habits. They are about timing, nervous system states, and unmet emotional needs. This is where mature love requires emotional literacy.

According to Delnna, in healthy relationships, partners learn to read not just words, but energy. “They begin to sense when joy is welcome and when quiet is required. They learn that love does not mean constant engagement. It means respecting each other’s internal rhythms,” said Delnna.

Love matures when couples stop trying to eliminate these traits and instead learn how to work with them.

relationships Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Practical ways couples can navigate this stage with grace:

*Separate the person from the state. Annoyance is often about timing, not character
*Name the nervous system needs without blame. Saying “I need quiet right now” is different from “You are too much”.

*Allow joy without obligation. You do not have to match your partner’s energy to honour it
*Create rituals for expression and rest. Let joy have its space and silence have its dignity
*Recognise projection. Ask what this trait awakens within you, not just what it does to you

“When partners allow each other to be fully human, expressive and restrained, playful and serious, flexible and firm, love becomes resilient. Endearing and annoying are not opposites. They are two responses to the same truth. You are loving a real person, not an idea. And that is where real companionship begins, said Delnna.

