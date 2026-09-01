Kareena Kapoor on her bond with Saif Ali Khan: ‘We are not like (typical) husband and wife’

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For Kareena Kapoor Khan, marriage never changed her equation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Opening up about their bond, she once said, “We are not like (typical) husband and wife. We are still deeply in love, and we respect each other. We love each other’s company. It’s like if I am tired or want to come home, want to have a coffee or a glass of wine, the first person I think of is Saif.”
The actor, who got married to Khan in 2012, added: “What better than that? It’s not like I need to call a friend. I hope that equation never changes because then there is an issue.”
During the conversation with Zee Cafe, she also talked about making the first move with Khan, which surprised him. While describing him as “too English” and reserved, Kareena said their relationship bridged two iconic families – the Kapoors and the Pataudis.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Since marriage is a lifelong union of two individuals with different likes, interests, or habits, a good way to keep the spark alive is through communication, spending quality time, and understanding and trusting each other, even as the rut of daily life takes over.
Shinjini Deb, a senior clinical psychologist in Kolkata, said these are healthy ways to maintain a balanced and fulfilling relationship. “These not only help partners address common concerns but also foster stronger bonds,” said Deb.
Sharing or expressing your thoughts, feelings, and concerns with your partner can significantly lighten your mental load and reduce stress. “This approach could provide emotional support and stability in the relationship, resulting in a more grounded state of mind,” said Deb.
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These offer opportunities to help communicate better. “Having quick and sorted communication helps negate conflicts and aids in tackling emergencies together and much more strongly. It is best to spend quality time. Like any app on the phone, one must update their relationship occasionally,” said Deb.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.