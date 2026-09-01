Kareena Kapoor on her bond with Saif Ali Khan: ‘We are not like (typical) husband and wife’

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, marriage never changed her equation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Opening up about their bond, she once said, “We are not like (typical) husband and wife. We are still deeply in love, and we respect each other. We love each other’s company. It’s like if I am tired or want to come home, want to have a coffee or a glass of wine, the first person I think of is Saif.”

The actor, who got married to Khan in 2012, added: “What better than that? It’s not like I need to call a friend. I hope that equation never changes because then there is an issue.”