From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began

The world knows Georgina Rodriguez as Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, but the Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’ brings to light different shades of her – as an accomplished businesswoman, a proud mother and a doting partner. The three seasons of the reality television series take us along the vivacious life of the former sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid, giving us a peek into how she met the star footballer and how their love story began.

Reminiscing the very first time she saw the legend, at her place of work, Georgina said, “I see a very handsome man appear, almost two metres tall. He was with a boy and some friends. And I stand frozen. Junior stands before me, very well behaved. He greets me. It was very funny. The kid had said hi to me, of course, to a young, pretty girl.”

“I started feeling butterflies in my stomach, like, ‘Huh, what’s going on with me?’ I didn’t want to look him in the eye, I was very shy,” she recalled, to which Ronaldo added, “That’s when I went in and saw Gio. She was already done with work. And it was like a moment that clicked. We clicked.”

She also shared that Ronaldo would often pick her up from work when they first started seeing each other. “Many times, he’d come after work. He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. I get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn’t believe it.”

Ronaldo and Georgina go Insta official. (Source: Instagram/@cristiano) Ronaldo and Georgina go Insta official. (Source: Instagram/@cristiano)

Ronaldo also said he didn’t think, at first, that the relationship would be this strong. “That I would fall in love with her, I didn’t expect it, honestly. But after a whil,e I felt that she was the woman of my life,” he was heard saying in the first episode of the series.”

A quick look at their relationship timeline

Following their courtship, the couple made their first official appearance together on January 9, 2017, with Ronaldo’s oldest son, Cristiano Jr., in tow, at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. Fast forward to May 25, 2017, Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their relationship Instagram official. A month later, in June, Ronaldo announced the birth of his twins via surrogate on his Facebook page.

“So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” he captioned a photo of himself gazing at his two newborn babies, revealing their names to be Eva and Mateo. On July 18, 2017, the couple announced they were expecting again and welcomed their daughter, Alana Martina, home on November 12 that year.

Story continues below this ad

Four years later, on October 28, 2021, Ronaldo took to social media again to announce that they were expecting twins, and last year in August, Georgina shared the happy news of their engagement with the world. Since then, their wedding plans for 2026, following the World Cup, have been buzzing across the Internet.