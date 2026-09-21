When everything falls apart: What ‘lifequakes’ can teach us

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We all know about earthquakes—whether small or large, the tremors can be felt deep within and can upend the course of our lives in a fraction of a second. But do you know about lifequakes?
Counselling psychologist Priyamvada Tendulkar explains that a lifequake is a good, old-fashioned “hitting rock bottom” and can also turn one’s life around. “We are born, and life gives us circumstances in which we have to make do and survive. While this sets us on a trajectory, it is generally not something sustainable, so we accumulate unhealthy coping mechanisms,” she said.
Soon, these coping mechanisms become a bigger problem than what they were meant to address, and our life starts a downward spiral. Even though we persist, deny, and resist, we generally keep going until we hit rock bottom.
This is generally characterised by crying, breaking down, and protesting, but ultimately, she shared that we can fall no lower than a deeply depressing, dark space. It is the lowest point you can possibly hit, but it also means the only way forward is up.
“Once your worst fear is true and you have survived it, you recognise in a blinding flash of insight that you don’t need your facade or coping mechanisms, and it is one of the most liberating things a human can experience. You get to ditch the unnecessary burden on the arduous climb up, let your most authentic self climb out of that deep dark hole and take life on its own terms,” says Tendulkar.
Agreeing, Srishti Vatsa, counselling psychologist, says that lifequakes can be incredibly challenging, but they also offer a unique opportunity for growth.
“How we perceive these changes is crucial- seeing them as threats can hold us back, while embracing them as opportunities can push us forward.”
Restructuring our beliefs and understanding that our emotional response is shaped by our interpretation is important. According to her, lifequakes can motivate us to seek support from community, family, and friends, and even discover a new sense of purpose.
“Fear is often the initial emotion, but facing the unknown and trusting in our ability to survive can lead to a deeper sense of resilience. Sadness and guilt may also arise, but acknowledging these feelings is important,” says Vatsa.
While lifequakes can have a positive impact, turning them into catalysts for growth requires a multifaceted approach and support from others. As we navigate the complexities of lifequakes, seeking mental health support can be invaluable. She emphasised the importance of reaching out for help as needed on this journey.