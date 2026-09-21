When everything falls apart: What ‘lifequakes’ can teach us

We all know about earthquakes—whether small or large, the tremors can be felt deep within and can upend the course of our lives in a fraction of a second. But do you know about lifequakes?

Counselling psychologist Priyamvada Tendulkar explains that a lifequake is a good, old-fashioned “hitting rock bottom” and can also turn one’s life around. “We are born, and life gives us circumstances in which we have to make do and survive. While this sets us on a trajectory, it is generally not something sustainable, so we accumulate unhealthy coping mechanisms,” she said.

Soon, these coping mechanisms become a bigger problem than what they were meant to address, and our life starts a downward spiral. Even though we persist, deny, and resist, we generally keep going until we hit rock bottom.