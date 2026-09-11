Aditya Dhar on disciplined rituals that make Yami Gautam his ‘best human’: ‘Completely lucked out’

Dhurandhar filmmaker Aditya Dhar once spoke about his wife and actor Yami Gautam, calling her one of the “best human beings”. “As a human being, she is one of the best humans you will ever meet. She is spiritual, she is religious. She is very thorough in her work. She is very professional. If you call her at 6 am for a shoot, she will be there by 5.30 am, no matter what — ready and waiting. For that, she will get up at 3.30, take a shower and then do puja every day, no matter what. That way, I am completely lucked out professionally and personally. I am one of the luckiest persons,” he told BePeppy TV.

Inspired by their love story and their appreciation of each other, we asked an expert about how acknowledging and appreciating a partner’s traits matters.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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In today’s world, relationships are often evaluated through visible markers – grand gestures, emotional intensity, or public expressions of affection. Yet, some of the most defining qualities of a strong relationship are far less visible. “They lie in consistency, discipline, and the quiet integrity with which a person shows up in everyday life,” said psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.

Emotional safety, often discussed but rarely understood in depth, is not created by verbal reassurance alone. It is built through repeated experiences of reliability. “When a person honours their commitments, respects time, and maintains emotional steadiness even under pressure, they communicate something powerful without words: ‘You can rely on me. Over time, this reduces hypervigilance in relationships, i.e. the constant scanning for inconsistency, rejection, or withdrawal that many individuals unknowingly carry due to past experiences,” reflected Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Another layer to this is the role of spirituality in shaping human behaviour. Contrary to the common perception that spirituality is separate from psychological functioning, there is increasing evidence that grounding practices such as prayer, meditation, or mindful rituals significantly enhance emotional regulation, shared Delnna. “A person who engages in these practices regularly is more likely to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively, which has a direct impact on relationship dynamics.”

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The early mornings, the routines, the commitment to personal alignment — these are not just habits; they are mechanisms that support emotional stability.

For individuals looking to build healthier relationships, there are a few practical shifts that can make a significant difference.

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*Developing consistency in small actions, such as being punctual or following through on commitments, can gradually build trust. *Engaging in daily grounding practices, even for a few minutes, can improve emotional regulation and reduce reactive behaviour. *Becoming aware of one’s own emotional patterns — particularly triggers and responses — allows for more intentional communication. “Most importantly, recognising that reliability is a form of care can shift how one approaches both personal and professional relationships,” said Delnna.

Love, in its most enduring form, is not always expressive; it is often structured. It is reflected in showing up, in being present, and in maintaining consistency even when circumstances are not ideal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.