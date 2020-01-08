What is ‘snowmanning’, the new winter dating term?

This new trend is heartbreaking because the recipient may expect things to blossom into something meaningful. (Source: Pixabay) This new trend is heartbreaking because the recipient may expect things to blossom into something meaningful. (Source: Pixabay)

While winters can be cruel and cause indolence for some, they also bring about merriment and festivities. The days leading up to Christmas, quickly followed by the beginning of a new year, make for an encouraging time. It is when people meet their friends and family, get together and organise parties, spread some much-needed cheer, and work on their resolutions. It is also the time when, romantically speaking, people meet new people, feel an instant attraction, and decide to explore the chemistry.

This is what the latest, heartbreaking new dating trend ‘snowmanning’ is all about. It is inspired by the 1982 animated film The Snowman, wherein the eponym — after having fun with his new friend for a day — melts into nothingness and becomes a distant memory. Much like that, the dating term also refers to the act of ghosting a person — more like rejecting them — when the cheery festive period is over.

It is heartbreaking because the recipient may not be in the know, expecting things to take off and blossom into something meaningful. Blame it on all those feel-good Christmas movies and the ‘new year, new life’ anticipations. Many dating experts believe people ‘snowman’ other people once the magic of the festivities wears off. In fact, according to a dating website ‘eHarmony’, 16 per cent of merry-makers have admitted that they find other people exceedingly attractive around the time of festivities. Besides, many single people feel that they should not be lonely and by themselves around this time of the year.

The dating website also reveals that while 53 per cent of those taking part in festive flirtation are likely to become victims of snowmanning, it is the menfolk that is more likely to admit to having had a short-lived romance.

