Forget the ‘hard launch’: Why modern couples are choosing the ‘no-launch’ trend to save their relationships

For a while now, social media has shaped how relationships are presented, from ‘hard launches’ with carefully curated photo dumps to the subtler ‘soft launches’ through stories and tags. But a new dating trend is emerging, called the ‘no-launch.’ Instead of introducing a partner online, couples are choosing not to post about their relationship at all.

The idea behind a no-launch is simple: a relationship exists offline and doesn’t need validation through posts, tags, or public announcements. For some, this choice is driven by a partner’s preference to stay off social media. For others, it’s about protecting something meaningful from the noise of public opinion.

As social media habits evolve, with younger users sharing less and prioritising privacy, the no-launch trend raises questions about boundaries, authenticity, and how public visibility shapes modern relationships. To understand more, we reached out to an expert.

What motivates couples to adopt a ‘no-launch’ approach?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “The ‘no-launch’ approach, keeping a relationship off social media, often reflects a desire to build safety before public exposure. Psychologically, couples may want to protect something meaningful from external opinions, comparison, or premature scrutiny. In the early stages, privacy allows partners to focus on authentic connection rather than performance. For individuals who have experienced betrayal, publicising too soon can feel risky; keeping it private becomes a way to test consistency and trust.”

Its impact depends on intent and individual attachment styles. “Ultimately, transparency in communication about the ‘why’ matters more than visibility. Privacy strengthens relationships when it is mutual and value-driven, but harms them when it creates ambiguity or emotional exclusion,” notes Khangarot.

Why people assume that not posting a partner signals secrecy or dishonesty

People often assume that not posting a partner signals secrecy or dishonesty because social media has become a symbolic marker of legitimacy. Khangarot explains, “Psychologically, past experiences play a major role – individuals who have been cheated on, hidden, or emotionally invalidated may associate privacy with deception.” This creates cognitive bias, she says, where the absence of evidence online is interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing. Social conditioning also reinforces the idea that public display equals commitment, so deviation from this norm invites suspicion.

Khangarot highlights, “As a psychologist, it is important to recognise that external perceptions are shaped by others’ insecurities and cultural narratives, not necessarily the couple’s reality. Couples can navigate this by having clear, honest conversations with each other about their comfort levels and intentions regarding privacy.”

Potential benefits and drawbacks of staying private

In an age where relationships are often validated through online visibility, choosing privacy can offer important psychological benefits. According to Khangarot, it allows couples to develop emotional intimacy without external pressure, comparison, or unsolicited opinions. “This helps partners focus on understanding each other authentically rather than performing for an audience. Privacy can also reduce anxiety around “proving” the relationship and create a sense of emotional safety and exclusivity.”

However, there can also be drawbacks. “If privacy is not mutually discussed, one partner may interpret it as hesitation, lack of commitment, or fear of accountability, particularly if they have experienced rejection or secrecy in past relationships. This can create insecurity, overthinking, or communication gaps,” concludes Khangarot.