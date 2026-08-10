Naikan: The Japanese self-reflection method that may improve mental well-being

As conversations around mindfulness, mental well-being and personal growth continue to evolve, many people are looking beyond conventional self-help practices to explore philosophies rooted in different cultures. One such approach gaining attention is Naikan, a Japanese method of structured self-reflection that encourages people to examine their relationships, cultivate gratitude and take greater personal responsibility for their actions.

Traditionally, Naikan revolves around three simple but deeply probing questions that encourage people to reflect on what they have received from others, what they have given in return, and what difficulties or burdens they may have caused.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

With growing interest in gratitude practices and reflective journaling, Naikan raises important questions about whether a structured approach to self-reflection can genuinely improve mental well-being, relationships and resilience. At the same time, it is worth understanding how this philosophy differs from mindfulness, positive thinking or cognitive behavioural techniques, and whether there is scientific evidence supporting its psychological benefits.

What is Naikan?

Counselling Psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Naikan, which means ‘looking within’, is a Japanese method of self-reflection developed by Ishin Yoshimoto in the 1940s. It revolves around three questions: What have I received from this person? What have I given to this person? What difficulties have I caused this person? I like how practical these questions are.”

Instead of asking us to endlessly analyse our thoughts or emotions, he states that they bring us back to our relationships. “That’s where it differs from mindfulness, meditation or journalling. Those practices help us become more aware of ourselves. Naikan asks us to become more aware of how we exist in the lives of other people. Sometimes that one shift is enough to completely change how we see a relationship.”

How can Naikan improve mental well-being?

“One thing I notice quite often in therapy is that people can describe every conversation where they felt hurt, but they struggle to recall the quieter moments of care. That’s understandable,” shares Raj, adding that our minds naturally hold on to pain more tightly than ordinary acts of support. Naikan asks us to notice both.

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Raj doesn’t see it as a practice of forced gratitude. “It’s a practice of balanced reflection. We look at what we’ve received, what we’ve contributed and where we may have hurt someone. That balance is important because responsibility is very different from self-blame. When people start seeing the full picture instead of only one part of it, they often become less defensive, more empathetic and more open to repairing relationships,” he says.

What does the evidence say about Naikan?

Raj states, “Research on Naikan is still developing, but the findings so far suggest it may strengthen gratitude, self-awareness and relationships. I see it as a reflective practice, not a replacement for therapy. Spending even five minutes at the end of the day thinking about one relationship through these three questions can be a meaningful place to start.”

That said, he mentions that the goal is understanding, not guilt. For someone living with severe depression, unresolved trauma or overwhelming shame, these reflections can become harsh if they are done in isolation. In those situations, it is better to explore them with a psychologist, who can help keep the reflection balanced and rooted in self-understanding rather than self-criticism.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.