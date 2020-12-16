John Legend shares favourite Christmas memory with wife Chrissy Teigen

"I proposed to her in the Maldives, we went there on a vacation. I had planned that I was going to ask her to marry me during this holiday season," Legend shared of his proposal to wife Chrissy Teigen in 2011. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

That John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are couple goals, is not unknown. But every so often, they give us a new reason to love and root for them even more, as they show us how to truly love and respect each other in times low and high. Recently, Legend took to social media to share with his fans and followers his favourite holiday memory — and of course, it had to do with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend, who is currently doing holiday-themed stories from his Facebook series “Legendary Christmas Tales”, shared the story of how he proposed to Teigen way back in 2011 — and the story is straight out of a sitcom!

“I proposed to her in the Maldives, we went there on a vacation. I had planned that I was going to ask her to marry me during this holiday season. I had my plan all set. When you fly to the Maldives, you have to fly through Sri Lanka; when we got there, we had to go through airport security. And, I had the ring hidden in my bag, in a way that was very nondescript, and I was hoping Chrissy wouldn’t see it. And even if she did, it looked so nondescript that it was something that she wasn’t, in any way, clued into the fact that there was an engagement ring in there,” he shared.

The couple then went through security and was asked to take out everything from their bags. As the officials rummaged through their belongings, they almost opened the box which contained the secret ring! “But for some reason, they didn’t. They didn’t ruin my Christmas surprise for Chrissy. I was able to propose to her, surprise her, on a beach in the Maldives… A year and a half later, in 2013, we got married, and we are living happily ever after!” the singer shared.

The couple recently shared the heartbreaking news of having lost their third baby at about 20 weeks of pregnancy because of excessive bleeding. They are already parents to two children — Luna and Miles.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd