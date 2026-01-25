‘What did I do to earn that? Nothing’: Expert likens Vikas Khanna’s remark with ‘imposter syndrome’

Vikas Khanna' story reflects a journey of recognising self-worth, following years of self-doubt.

vikas khannaChef Vikas Khanna on his journey (Photo: Instagram/vikaskhannagroup)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently spoke about his journey on a podcast. He shared how, during the initial few years of his profession in New York, a woman took note of his quality cooking one day and changed his destiny.

He told podcaster Rodrigo Canelas, “I’m working in this small restaurant in downtown New York, and a lady comes there, and she enjoys my uttapam… and then she sees that I am struggling, doing the cash register, cooking, serving… then one day she recommends me to Chef Gordon Ramsay. ‘We need to bring him on Kitchen Nightmares for one episode.’ And they brought me in as a consultant. The entire of America watched that episode. And somehow, I got all the attention from that episode. The next morning, I pick up the newspaper, and I am everywhere in the US. What did I do to earn that? Nothing.”

This one encounter, indeed, changed the now Michelin-rated chef’s destiny, making him a global icon and inspiring people to believe in the power of resilience.

However, Khanna’s meteoric rise – from relative anonymity to national visibility – also highlights deeper psychological themes that many people experience when success arrives unexpectedly. To understand how people mentally navigate such moments, we asked Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director, Psychiatry, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, to provide insights into the emotional undercurrents behind overnight breakthroughs.

Processing sudden visibility

According to Dr Manchanda, when someone’s “big break” arrives suddenly, the brain often struggles to catch up with reality. “A person may feel as if the world has changed overnight, but internally they are still operating from their old self-image. That mismatch often triggers imposter syndrome, as in Vikas’s case, who is questioning his worth by saying ‘What did I do to earn that’,” she explained.

She added that grounding oneself in the truth of one’s journey is essential. “Individuals like Vikas Khanna may appear to have risen instantly, but the foundation was years of discipline, hardship, and small but meaningful achievements. Reminding oneself of this long road reinforces that the success is earned, not accidental,” Dr Manchanda further said.

Dr Manchanda noted that leaning on trusted mentors, friends, or colleagues also helps reframe intrusive self-doubt. “Support systems mirror back a more realistic picture of your growth, which slowly quiets the internal anxiety.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rodrigo Canelas (@rodrigocanelas) 

Why mentors notice hardworking individuals long before they notice themselves

Often, people who rise through sheer hard work don’t fully realise what makes them stand out – but mentors do. Dr Manchanda said, “Consistency, humility, and a genuine attitude are incredibly powerful signals. These traits register subconsciously in those around you.”

She explained that influential people tend to gravitate toward individuals who demonstrate sincerity without trying to impress. “Punctuality, respect toward others, active listening – these small behaviours create a psychological imprint. Someone like Vikas Khanna wasn’t seeking validation; he was simply doing his best despite overwhelming demands. That authenticity is what captures attention,” Dr Manchanda added.

Turning overnight recognition into long-term growth

Dr Manchanda emphasised that sudden fame can be fleeting if not anchored properly. “People should view recognition as an opening –not the peak,” she advised.

Sustaining momentum requires a blend of humility and ambition. “Continue sharpening your skills, stay open to learning, and nurture professional relationships. Fame can open doors, but only consistent discipline keeps them open,” she said. Practising humility amid recognition also protects mental well-being. “Humility keeps you connected to the process, not just the applause,” the psychiatrist added.

Staying resilient

Reflecting on Khanna’s journey, Dr Manchanda noted that his story aligns with the psychological hallmark of resilient individuals. “Resilience isn’t about avoiding failures – it’s about facing them repeatedly while holding on to optimism. Vikas’s early years were marked by rejections, cultural unfamiliarity, and financial struggles, yet he remained dedicated to his craft,” she explained.

His story, she said, is a reminder that resilience isn’t dramatic – it’s built quietly, through everyday effort. “What ultimately changed his life was not just one encounter, but the years of perseverance that made him ready when that moment arrived,” Dr Manchanda concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

