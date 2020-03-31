Wedding plans on hold? Here are some ways in which you can stay positive

Just because the wedding has been postponed, does not mean it has been cancelled. You and your future spouse can continue to talk and discuss about it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just because the wedding has been postponed, does not mean it has been cancelled. You and your future spouse can continue to talk and discuss about it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has quite clearly upended lives everywhere in the world. Plans have been put on hold, so as to make fighting and figuring out this virus a priority. On our part, we are only being asked to stay at home, socially-distance ourselves, and not be a part of large gatherings. This means weddings, among other things, have to be postponed until things return to normalcy.

A wedding is one of the biggest milestones in a couple’s life. Elaborate and not-so-elaborate arrangements and preparations are planned months in advance. A sudden shift in plans upsets both parties. If you are someone whose wedding has been postponed in this quarantine period, don’t lose heart. This is a difficult time, yes, but things will begin to look up again. Here are some things you can do in the interim period, instead. Read on.

Check your health

And not just if you are doing physically okay, but also if you are mentally in a sound place. Wedding postponement can emotionally jolt people. Take this time to work on your health instead. Eat well, clock in adequate sleep hours and keep yourself hydrated. Taking care of yourself will give you a reason to look up and look forward to the happy event, when it finally happens in the future — and it will.

Communicate with your significant other

This pandemic may have rained on your parade, but there is no reason to let it stop you from reaching out to your partner. Keep the communication channel open, check in on them from time to time. The quarantine period is difficult for everyone, especially so when you are having to stay away from your partner. So, chat with them a lot, keep planning for the wedding, discuss things. This pause may even give you a chance to rethink and change some things.

Get back to work

You and your partner can get in touch with your respective offices and resume work. While most of the people around the world are working from home these days, your work hours will keep you busy and occupied. This way, both of you will find a healthy and a productive distraction till things return to normal.

Stay away from the gossip

Really, you are not answerable to anyone for something that is beyond your control. If someone keeps asking questions, family or friend, politely tell them that you will answer all their queries when you find some clarity yourself. You need to prioritise yourself and the health and well-being of your partner. That is all that matters right now.

