‘We have not had a honeymoon yet’: Gauahar Khan talks about her ‘crazy’ life after marriage

If you follow newly-weds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on Instagram, you would know that their posts are the very definition of ‘couple goals’. Their respective accounts are peppered with loving pictures and messages about each other, and recently, Gauahar shared this adorable post — which had a series of pictures — wherein she wrote about the past few months being difficult, and having her husband by her side.

“So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet. Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married. Shoots, zaids studio launch ( @atrangz ) , my dad not doin well n us losing him 💔 , n more drama … (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

“But what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me, My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength 👫🏻We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday! (sic),” the actor and model continued in the caption, which featured three pictures of the couple holding hands and looking blissfully happy.

“Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon 🌙. #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar ♥️”

Zaid Darbar is an actor-dancer and a social media influencer. The couple had purportedly met only last year, and it was a whirlwind romance and a short courtship period which eventually led to marriage.

Their wedding pictures and videos were also much appreciated by people.

In March this year, Gauahar’s father had passed away. Honouring him, she had written: “My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa 😘 . ”

