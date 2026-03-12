‘We are not so attached to what we do’: Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are ‘not worldly and materialistic’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In a world that often equates personal worth with professional achievements, actor Anushka Sharma’s reflective conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra is a refreshing change. Speaking about her marriage with cricketer Virat Kohli, the actor offered rare insight into how the couple balances high-stakes careers with a spiritual and grounded personal life.
“We are both not so attached to what we do,” Anushka said plainly. “We don’t see each other as two different people… we are male and female versions of each other.” For the couple, simplicity, self-sufficiency, and a shared spiritual grounding form the bedrock of their relationship.
Responding to labels like “power couple,” Sharma quickly clarified: “We don’t see ourselves like that. If we started to, then there’s something really wrong in the nature of our relationship.”
This resistance to stardom isn’t just about modesty—it’s a conscious choice. “We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame… we run away sometimes… find the need to be in our own cocoon.”
Counselling psychologist Srishti Vatsa believes this kind of emotional clarity is essential in high-pressure environments:
“There’s a fine line between celebrating your achievements and allowing them to turn into arrogance. Success should make you proud, but not at the cost of relationships. It’s important to stay grounded and open to feedback. That’s what enables genuine self-growth.”
Sharma echoed a similar thought when she described how she and Kohli don’t get overly influenced by either success or failure. “If someone comes and tells me, ‘I loved your performance’, I don’t feel much. If someone says, ‘Pari didn’t do that much business’, again, I don’t feel anything. It’s in between. It’s practice.”
For Kohli, too, the joy of scoring a century isn’t just in the numbers, but in “overcoming his mind.” Their focus lies in duty—performing it, and then returning to their quiet, private selves.
“Our life, first and foremost, is spiritual,” Anushka emphasised. “Then it is what we do—our professions. That’s just what we do.”
Vatsa further explains: “Failure can often spark negative self-talk and damage self-esteem. But if you have people around you who keep you anchored, and if you’ve cultivated resilience, you’re better equipped to handle both success and failure. These are two sides of the same coin, and navigating them with humility makes you grow into the best version of yourself.”