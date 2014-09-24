Watch this video if you are a ‘Bombay’ girl

The real Bombay girl (Source: YouTube/Culture Machine)

She is an avid newspaper (read entertainment supplements) reader and wishes to have a president like Kate Middleton. She gets all emotional when a celeb is blessed with a baby and yes she thinks – ‘Mumbai is a city, Bombay is an emotion’.

She is a little biased against Delhi boys and loves to try all the new diet fads. And yes, she shops only at ‘Dubai Zara’. Brand conscious and a party animal, the Bombay girl hates to drive on the city’s roads though.

Check out Culture Machine’s latest spoof video on Every Bombay Girl in the World that explores the various cultural clichés that we have within our country with a comical twist.

Watch video:

