Want to get rid of bed bugs? Debunk these myths first

Let’s get real, nobody likes bed bugs and the thought of an infestation is likely to send chills down the spine. Not to forget, the meticulous cleanup that may be heavy on your pocket. But, if you wish to fight/ward off a bug attack, you have to know exactly what it is that you are dealing with. And holding on to half-baked knowledge will do no good.

Advertising

Here are some myths versus facts about bed bugs, which should your bed ever be infested (God forbid) could come handy.

Bed bugs cannot be seen with the naked eye

Actually, they can be, since they are the size of apple seeds. You don’t often spot them having a field day on your bed and blankets because they are elusive and don’t want to be seen. Always keep an eye out.

They come out at night

Advertising

No, owls do that, along with many other nocturnal creatures. But bed bugs don’t necessarily stick to a night schedule. They do, however, like to attack when the host is asleep, so they can have an undisturbed meal.

They spread diseases

They could potentially bite and give you allergic reactions, and are generally pesky. But, they are not known to be carriers of diseases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They fly

They scurry around and might give you the impression that they have flown, but they are actually fast crawlers. They crawl and hide in the crevices.

ALSO READ | Eating insects is a healthy choice. But are you ready?

They only live in beds

Contrary to popular belief, they don’t restrict themselves to the bed. They are where the host is, not on them, but wherever they sleep. They also love edges and tight spaces, so look out for bugs in your curtains, nightstands, etc.

Getting rid of them is easy

Yes, if you are professional. But if you are not, do not attempt a DIY as you could do more harm. Call pest control.