Want a better relationship with your partner? Here’s what you need to do

We all strive to know the secret of a long lasting, happy relationship. Despite popular romantic notions of love, relationships take work and effort and healthy habits and practices. Daniel G. Amen, a psychiatrist and social media influencer, shares that the simplest way to have a thriving relationship with your partner is to “notice what you like about them more than what you don’t like” giving an example of a penguin.

Explaining this concept, Dr Amen says, “How do you shape the behaviour of a penguin? When it does what you like, notice it. Give it a fish, give it a hug. Pay positive attention. If you beat it with a stick, it’s going to never do anything you want because it’ll be scared and mad. Notice what you like about other people more than what you don’t.”

Apart from noticing and appreciating the good in your partner, there are other behaviours and habits, too, which can significantly improve your love life. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Irfan Fayaz, Doctoral Research Fellow at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences shares, “A relationship can be considered healthy when both partners mutually support each other emotionally, physically, and mentally while maintaining open and honest communication, trust, respect, expressing appreciation for each other, expressing empathy and importantly valuing each other’s vulnerabilities”.

Tips to maintain better romantic relationships

Developing daily habits that focus on strengthening your romantic relationship can help maintain a strong and healthy bond with your partner. Here are some habits shared by Fayaz that can prove to be beneficial for your relationship.

Make time for each other: Carve out dedicated time to spend with your partner daily, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

Show appreciation: Express gratitude and appreciation for your partner’s efforts and contributions to the relationship. This could be as simple as saying “thank you” or “I love you.”

Communicate regularly: Practise open and honest communication on a regular basis, sharing your thoughts, feelings, and needs with each other.

Practice active listening: Listen attentively to your partner and try to understand their perspective, without interrupting or judging.

Show physical affection: Physical touch, such as hugging, kissing, or holding hands, can help strengthen the emotional bond between partners.

Overall, developing daily habits that prioritise and strengthen your romantic relationship can help create a strong and fulfilling partnership that lasts.

