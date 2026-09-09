Vivek Oberoi recalls meeting wife Priyanka Alva: ‘Was flat-out in love in the first 2 hours’

Vivek Oberoi has had his share of heartbreak, eventually choosing to embrace bachelorhood—until his mother persuaded him to meet a prospective match through an arranged marriage setup. As fate would have it, that meeting changed the course of his life. In an interview, the Saathiya actor opened up about how he met his now-wife, Priyanka Alva.

“I think it’s about the right place, right time. My mom is an angel. I didn’t want to get married; I was partying away. I was like, ‘No serious relationships. Too much stress. Too much complications. Anyway, I had my fatherly emotions satisfied with my nieces and nephews. And then I had my foundation that had so many of these girls rescued from child prostitution and forced labour. And then mom said, ‘Meet this one girl. If you don’t like her, say no. After that, I’ll never tell you to meet anybody else’.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Oberoi further elaborated: “I planned to meet her in the afternoon, for an hour and a half. I’ll say hello, complete the formality and take my flight and head back home. One thing led to another, and I realised I missed my flight. And then I was staying two or three days extra, because I didn’t want to leave. I was flat-out in love with her in the first two hours. You know the love and first sight story? And it was not just the physicality; it was based on so many amazing things. She blew my mind.”

Vivek Oberoi and his wife. (Source: Instagram/@vivekoberoi) Vivek Oberoi and his wife. (Source: Instagram/@vivekoberoi)

Vivek Oberoi’s marriage philosophy

Elaborating on his marriage philosophy, the actor told Curly Tales: “Love is a beautiful experience. Talking about pyaar (love) in general, time and respect are two elements without which love is not possible”

According to him, love makes you want to spend time with that person.

“In today’s relationships, partners are busy. You are lucky if your wife or partner wants your time. She wants you. And respect is another thing. Not just physical, but verbal abuse is a no-no. And how you speak to each other matters. It’s a marriage of equals,” the Bollywood actor told Mirchi Plus last month.

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Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, agreed, noting that time and love are two qualities often overlooked in modern relationships. “People frequently equate love with grand gestures, expensive gifts, passionate words or social media displays. Yet, as relationships mature, it is rarely these things that sustain them. More often, it is the quiet, consistent ways in which people choose to show up for one another every single day,” shares the psychologist.

She believes time is one of the most honest expressions of love because it is the one resource we can never get back.

“Money can be earned again. Opportunities may return. Material gifts can be replaced. Time cannot. That is why people often remember the conversations, shared meals, long drives, and simple evenings together far more vividly than expensive presents,” opined the psychologist.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.