‘Ajeeb baat yeh hai ki sar par jab aafat aati hai…’: Vivek Oberoi on coping with heartbreak and learning to love again

Heartbreak often leaves a deep imprint, shaping the way people navigate relationships, trust, and vulnerability. During a recent conversation with Prakhar Gupta, actor Vivek Oberoi reflected on the Salman-Aishwarya controversy from the early 2000s and said, “I have been a very sensitive and emotional person in life. I don’t want to live in the fear of heartbreak because I have lived that already. I have experienced it, it’s a very scary, lonely and insular life. I am a very human, relationship-loving, family-oriented guy.”

Sharing how he coped with emotional pain, he admitted, “After the heartbreak, when I clamped down on myself, I became very lonely just to protect myself because I didn’t want to experience that pain again. As humans, we go through this cycle. But that’s not me, it’s not my nature. I was functioning in an opposite way, which makes you feel like a fish out of water. You have to be open again, to love again, and feel again (sic).”