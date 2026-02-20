‘I don’t know if it’s already happening…’: When Vijay Deverakonda praised his to-be wife, Rashmika Mandanna, redefining modern romance; expert on why affirmation matters

Last year, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s heartfelt words about his partner Rashmika Mandanna at a film success event reflected several themes many couples relate to: standing by someone through criticism, recognising their evolution, and celebrating their courage to take risks. Speaking about watching the film, he shared how deeply it affected him emotionally. “I watched ‘The Girlfriend’, and I was emotional throughout. I couldn’t stop my tears.” He described how the story and its portrayal of sensitive issues stayed with him, setting the tone for what became an emotional tribute on stage.

Reflecting on his partner’s journey over the years, he said, “I’ve seen Rashmika since Geetha Govindam, and she truly is a Bhooma Devi (her character in The Girlfriend). From that point, she has become the woman she is today, choosing to take on a film like this at the peak of her career. I feel so proud.”