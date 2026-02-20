‘I don’t know if it’s already happening…’: When Vijay Deverakonda praised his to-be wife, Rashmika Mandanna, redefining modern romance; expert on why affirmation matters

By celebrating her growth and resilience against criticism, he mirrors a need for emotional reassurance.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are allegedly set to get married soonVijay and Rashmika are allegedly set to get married soon (Source: Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna)
Last year, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s heartfelt words about his partner Rashmika Mandanna at a film success event reflected several themes many couples relate to: standing by someone through criticism, recognising their evolution, and celebrating their courage to take risks. Speaking about watching the film, he shared how deeply it affected him emotionally. “I watched ‘The Girlfriend’, and I was emotional throughout. I couldn’t stop my tears.” He described how the story and its portrayal of sensitive issues stayed with him, setting the tone for what became an emotional tribute on stage.

Reflecting on his partner’s journey over the years, he said, “I’ve seen Rashmika since Geetha Govindam, and she truly is a Bhooma Devi (her character in The Girlfriend). From that point, she has become the woman she is today, choosing to take on a film like this at the peak of her career. I feel so proud.” 

He also addressed the criticism and bullying she has faced over time. “She has faced her share of criticism and bullying. If it were me, I’d react immediately, but Rashmika chooses kindness every single day, no matter what people say. One day, the world will see you for who you are, and I don’t know if it’s already happening, but you are an amazing woman.” 

According to a report by SCREEN, a wedding invitation from actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced online, revealing details about their wedding that is supposed to be held on February 26, followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

As we reflect on the love that the couple have for each other, we speak with an expert to understand how important affirmation and verbal appreciation are in strengthening a romantic relationship.

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Affirmation matters because adults don’t stop needing reassurance just because they are grown. In therapy, I see people who are successful, confident on the outside, but emotionally unsure at home. When a partner says something like ‘I’m proud of you,’ it settles a lot of unspoken fear. That’s why what Vijay Deverakonda said about Rashmika Mandanna felt real to people. It wasn’t dramatic. It was steady.” 

In Indian relationships, appreciation is often replaced by duty or silence, he reveals. We assume love is understood. “But emotionally, that creates insecurity. Verbal appreciation gives clarity. It tells the person where they stand.” 

Acknowledging and celebrating each other’s growth in long-term relationships

Long-term relationships struggle when partners stop noticing each other. Raj states, “Growth happens quietly, but it needs to be seen. Especially during career changes or life shifts, people are already unsettled inside. If their partner still treats them like an older version of themselves, resentment builds.”

Acknowledgement doesn’t mean celebration. It means observation. Saying, ‘You’re not the same person you were five years ago–and I see that.’ “In Indian relationships, roles harden fast. Breaking that pattern keeps intimacy alive. When growth is recognised, people feel respected. And respect is what keeps relationships steady over time,” concludes Raj. 

