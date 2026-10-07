Vijay Deverakonda says Rashmika Mandanna tells him ‘I love you’ 10-15 times a day: ‘More mature’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have opened up about the importance of expressing love in a relationship. (Image Source: YouTube/Prakhar Gupta)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about their bond, their marriage and how their understanding of love has evolved over the years. The couple also shared how little efforts keep a relationship going.

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In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, calling Rashmika the more mature one, Vijay says, “Rashmika is more mature when it comes to relationships. Look at how she’s talking. She makes sure she tells me ‘I love you’ at least 10-15 times a day, and she tells me that it’s important for me to express it too. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn’t think, ‘Okay, she knows it, so I don’t need to say it.'”