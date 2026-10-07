Vijay Deverakonda says Rashmika Mandanna tells him ‘I love you’ 10-15 times a day: ‘More mature’

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about their bond, their marriage and how their understanding of love has evolved over the years. The couple also shared how little efforts keep a relationship going.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, calling Rashmika the more mature one, Vijay says, “Rashmika is more mature when it comes to relationships. Look at how she’s talking. She makes sure she tells me ‘I love you’ at least 10-15 times a day, and she tells me that it’s important for me to express it too. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn’t think, ‘Okay, she knows it, so I don’t need to say it.'”
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Most people assume the person they love already knows it. They have shown up, stayed, and handled the practical things, so surely the feeling is obvious. That assumption is where a lot of quiet distance begins, because as Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing says, “love that is felt but never said often goes unnoticed by the very person it is meant for.”
She also explains why it is necessary to express feelings instead of assuming the other person already knows.
“None of this means that the number of times matters most. Words work only when actions back them, and honesty counts more than frequency. But a feeling spoken at the right moment often does what months of silent effort cannot, which is to leave no room for doubt,” she adds.
As conversation flowed, Rashmika and Vijay kept brushing their feet against each other. That is when Vijay asks Rashmika what the most romantic thing that he has done for her is. Immediately, Prakhar Gupta replies, “First of all, what you’re doing right now.” However, that was normal for the duo. “This goes on 24×7,” they say.
Vijay later says, “Some physical touch should always be there. That is one part of it.” Rashmika also agrees with him. She says, “I feel like we just live in a very romantic world, so…”
To this, Vijay adds, “Maybe what is romantic for you is normal for us.”
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama Ranabaali, marking another on-screen reunion for the actors. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the period action drama is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 16.