Vijay Deverakonda says Rashmika Mandanna tells him ‘I love you’ 10-15 times a day: ‘More mature’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opened up about love, marriage and the importance of expressing feelings in their relationship during a podcast with Prakhar Gupta.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have opened up about the importance of expressing love in a relationship.Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have opened up about the importance of expressing love in a relationship. (Image Source: YouTube/Prakhar Gupta)
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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about their bond, their marriage and how their understanding of love has evolved over the years. The couple also shared how little efforts keep a relationship going.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, calling Rashmika the more mature one, Vijay says, “Rashmika is more mature when it comes to relationships. Look at how she’s talking. She makes sure she tells me ‘I love you’ at least 10-15 times a day, and she tells me that it’s important for me to express it too. I constantly feel it, but I shouldn’t think, ‘Okay, she knows it, so I don’t need to say it.'”

Why is it important to express love

Most people assume the person they love already knows it. They have shown up, stayed, and handled the practical things, so surely the feeling is obvious. That assumption is where a lot of quiet distance begins, because as Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing says, “love that is felt but never said often goes unnoticed by the very person it is meant for.”

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ALSO READ | ‘Turn that music off’: Vijay Deverakonda’s blunt first words to Rashmika Mandanna on set

She also explains why it is necessary to express feelings instead of assuming the other person already knows.

  • Unsaid love gets misread: A partner cannot see what’s inside your head, and everyday acts of care are easy to read as habit or duty. Saying it plainly removes the guesswork and turns a feeling the other person had into something they can actually hold onto.
  • It calms the background worry: Many people carry a faint, constant question about whether they are still wanted. Hearing love expressed regularly answers that question before it grows, which tends to lower stress and make both people feel safer, including the one saying it, since voicing a feeling also strengthens it.
  • It stops the relationship coasting: In long relationships, affection is usually the first thing to be said less often, simply because life gets busy and the words start to feel unnecessary. Small, regular expressions work like maintenance, keeping two people connected instead of running on autopilot.
  • It fills a quiet gap: In many Indian households, love is shown through food, favours, and quiet sacrifice rather than words, and that language is real. Saying it aloud does not replace those acts, it simply makes sure the feeling behind them is actually heard.

“None of this means that the number of times matters most. Words work only when actions back them, and honesty counts more than frequency. But a feeling spoken at the right moment often does what months of silent effort cannot, which is to leave no room for doubt,” she adds.

Small, thoughtful gestures and open communication can help keep a relationship strong over time. Small, thoughtful gestures and open communication can help keep a relationship strong over time. (Image Source: Pexels)

The importance of physical touch

As conversation flowed, Rashmika and Vijay kept brushing their feet against each other. That is when Vijay asks Rashmika what the most romantic thing that he has done for her is. Immediately, Prakhar Gupta replies, “First of all, what you’re doing right now.” However, that was normal for the duo. “This goes on 24×7,” they say.

Vijay later says, “Some physical touch should always be there. That is one part of it.” Rashmika also agrees with him. She says, “I feel like we just live in a very romantic world, so…”

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To this, Vijay adds, “Maybe what is romantic for you is normal for us.”

Their upcoming movie

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama Ranabaali, marking another on-screen reunion for the actors. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the period action drama is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 16.

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