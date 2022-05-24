‘Even when I was at my thinnest, I felt fat’: Vidya Balan opens up about being fat-shamed

Vidya Balan, who has often spoken up about being fat shamed and her struggle with body image. Now, in a new interview the actor has revealed how, despite being at her thinnest she would “feel fat”.

In conversation with entrepreneur Namita Thapar on her show Uncondition Yourself with Namita Thapar, the actor also revealed that she often relied on crash diets ” “just to lose weight“.

The video was re-shared by SheThePeople on their Instagram handle with the caption: “Fat shaming is extremely normalised to a point where women at their skinniest feel insecure about losing more weight without the context of being healthy.” it read.

“At the age of 19, someone told me that if you have lot of water, your skin clears up. I had some pimples. So, I started having lot of water and realised I was losing weight. So, I started having 10 litres of water. But then, I would get giddy and feel unwell. And the next day, I would bloat. I went through these crash diets. And sometimes, I would be working out in the gym for two hours, 45 minutes, just to lose weight,” she recalled.

She added that her battle with body image issues was such that even when she was at her thinnest, she would “feel fat”. “I faced rejection down South in my initial years which I felt was because of my weight. Even when I was at my thinnest, I felt fat,” she expressed.

How has she been dealing with it? “Today, I am at my fittest best. Because I eat without guilt,” she quipped.

