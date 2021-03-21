‘Love the work required to be put in to keep the marriage strong’: Vidya Balan gives relationship advice

Vidya Balan is one of the actors who is quite headstrong in her approach to her professional life as well as her personal decisions. The Kahaani 2 actor is always known to speak her mind. This time, too, she opened up about marriage, and how to keep the spark alive in the relationship.

Balan, who is married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for over eight years now, said it is important that both partners “don’t take each other for granted”.

“Marriage involves a lot of work, I agree because you are living with a person you haven’t grown up with. It is so easy for you to take the other person for granted, and that is a terrible thing to happen. And that is when the spark goes away in marriage,” she was quoted as telling ETimes.

On her married life, Balan added: “What I have discovered in these eight years is that the work involved is the effort not to take the other person for granted, and therefore it’s been joyous. If you slip up there, it’s not as exciting, just becomes mundane. I love the work that is required to be put in to keep the marriage strong and exciting.”

Balan and Kapur, who got married in 2012, met at a Filmfare awards ceremony.

