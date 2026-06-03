Vicky Kaushal on embracing fatherhood: ‘Occurs to me at most random moments’; experts weigh in

Vicky Kaushal is currently in his dad era. Responsible, thoughtful and hands-on, the Chhaava actor is working hand in hand with his wife Katrina Kaif to raise son Vihaan. In a recent interview, Vicky got deep into the realities of parenting, sharing with The Nod Mag: “It occurs to me at the most random moments that that [instilling the right values] is now my responsibility towards my son. He is going to learn by observing how his parents are thinking, talking, and behaving. So, I’ve realised whatever you want to see reflected in him has to come in your actions rather than words.”

Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Analyst, believes the new Indian father is better educated, more self-aware, and increasingly comfortable with vulnerability; “and social media and public figures have played a quiet but significant role in this regard.” According to him, a structural shift driven by two-income households and nuclear families is also a major contributing factor. “When both partners are professionally engaged, the traditional model of ‘provider father, nurturing mother’ simply collapses,” he explains.

Dr Bhati attributes the necessity of reshaping modern identity to the fact that men are stepping up because the modern household just cannot function without their active participation. Clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar explains that there has not just been a shift in when men choose fatherhood, but a deeper shift in how they approach it.

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The redefined Indian dad

“Younger men, especially Gen Z and late millennials, are growing up in an environment where emotional awareness, vulnerability, and mental health conversations are far more normalised than before. This is creating a generation of fathers who are more open to being emotionally present, not just financially responsible,” she shared with indianexpress.com.

Quoting research in developmental psychology which consistently shows that children benefit significantly from an involved father, Dr Sarkar noted that an emotionally and physically available father supports better emotional regulation, higher self-esteem, and more secure attachment patterns in children. “Studies also indicate that children with engaged fathers tend to have better social skills, lower behavioural issues, and greater psychological resilience over time,” she said.

What’s important to understand is that early parenthood in itself is neither inherently positive nor negative. According to her, the real factor is readiness – emotional maturity, stability, and the willingness to take responsibility. “In fact, when a father is actively involved, he becomes a primary emotional anchor in the child’s life, shaping how the child understands trust, relationships, and self-worth,” said Dr Sarkar.

At the same time, fatherhood can also be a transformative experience for men, through which many develop a stronger sense of purpose, emotional depth, and accountability. However, Dr Sarkar believes this is only sustainable when supported by awareness and resources. Without that, it can lead to stress or burnout.

The psychologist highlighted that Kaushal’s approach reflects a shift toward a healthier redefinition of masculinity. “It moves away from emotional distance and toward connection, and the focus is no longer just on providing for a child, but on being present with them, and that, psychologically, makes a profound difference,” she concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.