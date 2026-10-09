Vicky Kaushal on his biggest lesson from fatherhood: ‘Never monitored myself as much’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about how becoming a father has changed how he views his own behaviour, admitting he’s become more conscious of how he responds to everyday situations because his son’s earliest lessons will come from what he observes at home.

“Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never monitored myself as much as I have in the last 10 months. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning,” Kaushal shared during a conversation with Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

He also spoke about the small moments he has experienced with his son — from his first cry and new expressions to watching him giggle.

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“Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied, but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Why becoming a parent can make you more conscious of your behaviour

“Parenthood often brings self-awareness as parents realise that children watch and absorb their behaviour, including how they deal with anger, stress, disagreements and everyday situations,” says Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor, PSRI Hospital.

This awareness can encourage parents to pause before reacting, particularly in situations they might have previously handled automatically.

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“This can help parents to pause before reacting, manage emotions and be more aware of the example they are setting,” Kohli says. The point is not that parents need to behave perfectly around their children. Rather, children are continually exposed to how adults respond to everyday situations — including moments when things do not go according to plan.

Research also indicates that responsive relationships and caregivers’ emotional regulation play an important role in children’s social and emotional development, Kohli explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

A child can change your sense of responsibility

“Having your first child can dramatically alter your priorities and sense of self,” says Kohli. Before parenthood, decisions largely centre on an individual’s own needs and circumstances. With a child, parents also have to consider the environment they are creating for another person.

“Now it is not just the choice of one individual but the creation of a safe, stable and supportive environment for another individual that one is responsible for,” she says.

This can make ordinary decisions feel more consequential — including how parents communicate with each other, manage stress and maintain lifestyle habits. “Often, this can make the choices we make each day — whether in communication, lifestyle habits, or stress management — seem more important,” Kohli says.

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Children learn emotional reactions by watching

Kohli says the awareness of being watched can encourage parents to consciously practise the behaviours they want their children to learn. “Rather than just telling a child to stay calm or to communicate respectfully or follow healthy routines, parents may become more aware of modelling these behaviours themselves,” she says.

So what exactly do children tend to pick up?

According to Kohli, they observe patterns of emotional reactions, communication, conflict resolution, empathy and manners, as well as daily routines and how adults respond to stressful situations.

This means that a child’s learning is not restricted to explicit lessons such as saying “please” and “thank you” or being told not to shout.

A child may also observe how parents speak to each other after an argument, whether adults apologise when they make mistakes, how they respond when plans change or how they treat other people, she adds.

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Does this mean parents have to be perfect?

“Children learn to regulate themselves and to get along with others by consistently modelling and caring,” Kohli says. For a new parent, therefore, “monitoring” behaviour need not mean constantly scrutinising every action. It can mean becoming more aware of the patterns a child sees repeatedly — how anger is handled, how disagreements are resolved, how affection is expressed and how stress is managed.

That idea that children learn from what parents do, rather than only what they say, is central to how early emotional and social development takes place, she adds.

In the interview, Kaushal also shared that he now looks forward to the little moments with his family. “To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.