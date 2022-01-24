Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal celebrate first wedding anniversary: A timeline of their relationship

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug, a year back. Today, the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary, and the October actor took to Instagram to mark the special day.

“To infinity and beyond – buzz lightyear,” Varun wrote as he shared several unseen pictures from their special day. Take a look.

Varun and Natasha’s love story is a classic tale of childhood friends finding love in each other and eventually tying the knot. The duo was classmates in school and became close friends over the years. However, they started dating much later.

Speaking about his relationship with Natasha, Varun told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“She was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, during the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he added, talking about the time he fell in love with her.

In an interview with Hello! India Magazine, Natasha, too, had spilled the beans about her relationship with the actor.

“Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends,” the fashion designer had said.

On multiple occasions, Varun had opened up about Natasha’s role in his life. “She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family,” he told Filmfare in 2019.

What drew Varun towards Natasha? It’s her individuality, the actor revealed.

“I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support,” he said, in an episode of Koffee with Karan.

While Varun has a massive fanbase on social media, Natasha generally stays away from the limelight.

Finally, after years of dating, they took the wedding vows in a dreamy ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.

