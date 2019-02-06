Valentine’s Week Days List 2019: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week Days List 2019, Calendar and Date Sheet: As we are well aware, February is the month of love and the much-awaited Valentine’s Week begins with grand celebrations. Erstwhile, observed in honour of Saint Valentine, these days the festivities have taken on a new meaning.

For most people in love, the week-long celebrations is marked with special messages and gifts. It starts on February 7 with Rose Day and ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Do you have the Valentine’s week 2019 date list? If not, don’t worry, we have you covered.

Rose Day

Celebrated on February 7, this day marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. You can surprise your loved one with a rose to signify the everlasting beauty of love in your relationship. While a red rose is a traditional symbol of love, a pink rose conveys feelings of admiration and happiness. And while white roses are synonymous with new beginnings, yellow roses are a symbol of friendship.

Propose Day

Celebrated on February 8, as the name suggests, this day is perfect if you want to convey your feelings to a special one. Make it spectacular by planning the perfect date.

Chocolate Day

Celebrated on February 9, Chocolate Day is perfect to indulge in delectable chocolates. After all, who doesn’t love sweet treats?

Teddy Day

Celebrated on February 10, bring a smile on someone’s face by gifting him/her a cute teddy. Never underestimate the power of cuddles to take your blues away.

Promise Day

Celebrated on February 11, this is the most significant day of Valentine’s Week. Take your time and think about all the beautiful things you would like to promise to your Valentine.

Hug Day

Celebrated on February 12, the day is celebrated by embracing each other in a warm hug. Celebrate the bond of closeness.

Kiss Day

Somebody rightly said, “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” Celebrated on February 13, seal your bond with a kiss this year.

Valentine’s Day

Celebrated on February 14, it’s a special day, dedicated to love! Make this day memorable for your beloved. Create a schedule to enjoy each other’s company.