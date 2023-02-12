scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Valentine’s Week special: Spice up your relationship with these interesting activities

This Valentine's Day, rekindle your romance by indulging in these fun activities with your significant other

Valentine's Day celebrationRekindle your love this Valentine's Day. (Pic source: Pexels)

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Week is underway, which is dedicated to celebrating and expressing your admiration toward your partner. If you are in a relationship, it is a good time to make your significant other feel special and reinvigorate your love life. There are various activities that you and your partner can indulge in this V-Day with each other. If you are out of ideas and want to plan something fun and unique, we have curated a bunch of activities that you can partake in.

Check them out:

Recreate your first date

Dress up the way you guys did for your first date. Recreate those special memories, moments and trivia that happened during your first date. It is a good way of reminiscing how far you guys have made it.

recreate date Recreate the special moments from your first date together. (Pic source: Movie still/Fifty Shades of Grey)

Prepare a feast for your partner

Prepare a delicious meal for your partner. Create an ambience by decorating the dining table, putting on some flowers and candles on it, dimming the light and playing romantic music in the background. Dress your best and ask your partner also to show up all dressed, and enjoy your date!

Prepare meal for your partner Make a scrumptious dinner for your partner. (Pic source: Movie still/Chef)

Body painting

Wanting to do something fun yet intimate this V-Day? Try body painting. Buy some body paint and put on your artistic hat and paint on your partner’s body. Ask them to do the same. You can let your imagination go wild and draw anything – your own little world or an abstract design.

body painting valentine's day Make your partner’s body a canvas this Valentine’s Day. (Pic source: Pexels)

Plan a getaway

Take some time out from the hustle and bustle of your daily life and go to a nearby hill station or a national park. You can do hiking, star gazing, and discover a new city – its food, culture and cuisine together.

travel Travel to a new city with your beloved. (Pic source: Movie still/Jab We Met)

Relive your childhood

If the kid in you still loves games and fun, go for a dance class together. You can also go to an adventure park, ice skating, or paintball gaming zone, depending on your preference.

DANCE THIS v-dAY Put your dancing shoes on this Valentine’s Day. (Pic source: Movie still/Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi)

Do a movie night

Try creating a private movie theatre in your house with a projector and screen and turn on a romantic film that you both enjoy. Make sure you have plenty of snacks handy!

movie watching together Watch your favourite film together. (Pic source: Movie still/ To All The Boys I Have Ever Loved)

Write a letter for your partner

There is nothing more endearing than an open heart conversation. Write an honest, loving letter to your partner, telling them how much they mean to you and how lucky you are to have them. Also, don’t be afraid to open up to them.

Love letter Write a heartfelt letter to your beloved. (Pic source: Movi still/Maine Pyaar Kiya)

