Valentine’s Day 2023: How the day was observed in India and across the world

Valentine’s Day or February 14 is celebrated with aplomb all over the world. People confess their love to one another, partners plan dates with each other, and exchange gifts and greetings with one another on Valentine’s Day. This year too, the day was celebrated with the usual festivities that included buying flowers, chocolates, cards and mushy decorations and wishes.
Check out a few Valentine’s Day pictures from India
In Thiruvananthapuram, a police officer offers a flower during a road-safety awareness programme organised by Kerala Police for two-wheeler riders without wearing helmets, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.
In Kolkata, members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held roses to participate in a protest over industrialist Gautam Adani Hindenburg’s row on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, outside Jeevan Sudha Building.
Interestingly, Valentine’s Day was also celebrated as “Cow Hug Day” by some people in India. It was first proposed by Animal Welfare Body on February 6 to celebrate February 14 as “cow hug day” in view of the “immense benefits of the cow”. “Hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” it said. The appeal to recognise the day, however, was later withdrawn.
Valentine’s Day celebrations across the world
Anonymous yet immensely popular British street artist Bansky unveiled a new street artwork titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in Margate, England. The artwork supposedly highlights domestic violence, featuring a woman with a black eye and a missing tooth.
In Beijing, China, huge rose installations on Valentine’s Day became a visual treat as well as an amazing prop for photos. Various people would pose standing next to giant flowers for pictures.
Some people also chose to get hitched on V-Day. A couple in Thailand undertook a grand ceremony riding on elephants after receiving their marriage license from an officer.
Not just getting hitched, a married couple chose Valentine’s Day to revive their vows and get married all over again. In the picture, the elderly couple can be seen getting dressed for the renewal of their marriage vows.
Couple Agnes Cheong and Chan Chuck Wai invited guests over for the renewal of their wedding vows.
