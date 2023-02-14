Valentine’s Day 2023: How the day was observed in India and across the world

Valentine’s Day or February 14 is celebrated with aplomb all over the world. People confess their love to one another, partners plan dates with each other, and exchange gifts and greetings with one another on Valentine’s Day. This year too, the day was celebrated with the usual festivities that included buying flowers, chocolates, cards and mushy decorations and wishes.

Check out a few Valentine’s Day pictures from India

A police officer offers a flower during a road-safety awareness programme organised by Kerala Police (PTI Photo) A police officer offers a flower during a road-safety awareness programme organised by Kerala Police (PTI Photo)

In Thiruvananthapuram, a police officer offers a flower during a road-safety awareness programme organised by Kerala Police for two-wheeler riders without wearing helmets, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) holding roses participate in a protest over Adani row on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. (PTI Photo) Members of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) holding roses participate in a protest over Adani row on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. (PTI Photo)

In Kolkata, members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held roses to participate in a protest over industrialist Gautam Adani Hindenburg’s row on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, outside Jeevan Sudha Building.

File photo: A woman worships cow (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File) File photo: A woman worships cow (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)

Interestingly, Valentine’s Day was also celebrated as “Cow Hug Day” by some people in India. It was first proposed by Animal Welfare Body on February 6 to celebrate February 14 as “cow hug day” in view of the “immense benefits of the cow”. “Hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” it said. The appeal to recognise the day, however, was later withdrawn.

Valentine’s Day celebrations across the world

A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on the side of a building in Margate, England. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) A new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on the side of a building in Margate, England. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Anonymous yet immensely popular British street artist Bansky unveiled a new street artwork titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in Margate, England. The artwork supposedly highlights domestic violence, featuring a woman with a black eye and a missing tooth.

Women pose for pictures in front of a giant rose installations on Valentine’s Day in Beijing, China February 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang) Women pose for pictures in front of a giant rose installations on Valentine’s Day in Beijing, China February 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

In Beijing, China, huge rose installations on Valentine’s Day became a visual treat as well as an amazing prop for photos. Various people would pose standing next to giant flowers for pictures.

A couple receives their marriage license from an officer, during a marriage license signing ceremony on elephants, on Valentine’s Day, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand, February 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha) A couple receives their marriage license from an officer, during a marriage license signing ceremony on elephants, on Valentine’s Day, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand, February 14, 2023. (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Some people also chose to get hitched on V-Day. A couple in Thailand undertook a grand ceremony riding on elephants after receiving their marriage license from an officer.

Tan Chee Hwa waits as his wife Yong Mok Lan gets her make-up done before a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day in Singapore. (REUTERS/Edgar Su) Tan Chee Hwa waits as his wife Yong Mok Lan gets her make-up done before a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day in Singapore. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Not just getting hitched, a married couple chose Valentine’s Day to revive their vows and get married all over again. In the picture, the elderly couple can be seen getting dressed for the renewal of their marriage vows.

Agnes Cheong adjusts the flower on her husband Chan Chuck Wai’s shirt as they attend a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day in Singapore. (Pic source: REUTERS/Edgar Su) Agnes Cheong adjusts the flower on her husband Chan Chuck Wai’s shirt as they attend a ceremony to renew their marriage vows on Valentine’s Day in Singapore. (Pic source: REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Couple Agnes Cheong and Chan Chuck Wai invited guests over for the renewal of their wedding vows.

