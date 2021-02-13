Valentine’s Day 2021: Here’s your guide for the perfect first date

While 2020 was an unprecedented year, we are hoping that we adapt to the new normal smoothly. This includes our relationships too — the lockdown had people meeting up for online dates, installing dating apps and going back to the old-school idea of romance. Now, with the day of love just around the corner, if you are meeting your partner for the first time after a lockdown, then we have some major tips for you. Ahead, Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, resident relationship expert at OkCupid, shares a checklist which will definitely come in handy.

Be grateful and support them! (Source: Pixabay) Be grateful and support them! (Source: Pixabay)

Be authentic!

The foundation of a relationship lies in making sure that both partners communicate effectively and respect each other’s space and feelings.

“This would help in a clear expectation setting and nobody is left feeling disappointed. An end to a happy and special day of love would involve floating on the same boat and the only way to achieve this is through, clear-cut communication” says Dr Singh.

Head outdoors

“If you’re into outdoor adventures, couples can bond over a venturesome hike or an outdoor activity that would allow them to relish the bond amidst nature,” says the relationship expert. This is a great idea for a first date if you do not want to succumb to stereotypical date nights.

Share a new experience

A fun karaoke session? An art class? “Set aside some time with your partner to choose an activity that you both have never explored before and team up for a night of experiencing something unique and fresh,” she adds. This helps break the ice and allows one to discover new aspects in their relationship.

Be grateful

The past year has not been easy on any one of us; it has left most of us feeling burnt out and overwhelmed. She says, “This is when you as a partner need to step in and comfort your loved one, hear them out, let them vent it out, make them realise that you’re always there for them.”

While traditional V-day gestures are in place, make it a point to empathise with your partner and make them feel special and valued in the relationship.

Get personal

Dr Singh says, “While for some, gifting their loved one something special on Valentine’s day might be too cheesy and materialistic, but for some, these little gestures mean the world to them, so communicate and know what your partners like and get creative with gifts that fit their personality.”