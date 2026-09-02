Upasana Konidela once ‘tested’ Ram Charan’s love, and he ‘passed with flying colours’

When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela started dating, the latter put the Telugu actor through a difficult test to prove his love for her. Speaking about the same, Konidela recalled how she asked her now-husband to take her to an iconic ice cream landmark in Hyderabad’s Fruit Market, aka Moazzam Jahi Market:

“If you really love me, I need you to take me to Famous Ice Cream. It’s in the middle of a market, and he was a star by then, and everyone recognised him. So he said, ‘Okay, let’s go’. We went there and ordered ice cream on a date, and we had people banging on our doors after that, which was a true test of his love, and he passed with flying colours,” she told Curly Tales.