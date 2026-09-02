Upasana Konidela once ‘tested’ Ram Charan’s love, and he ‘passed with flying colours’

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When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela started dating, the latter put the Telugu actor through a difficult test to prove his love for her. Speaking about the same, Konidela recalled how she asked her now-husband to take her to an iconic ice cream landmark in Hyderabad’s Fruit Market, aka Moazzam Jahi Market:
“If you really love me, I need you to take me to Famous Ice Cream. It’s in the middle of a market, and he was a star by then, and everyone recognised him. So he said, ‘Okay, let’s go’. We went there and ordered ice cream on a date, and we had people banging on our doors after that, which was a true test of his love, and he passed with flying colours,” she told Curly Tales.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
And honestly, we get where Konidela came from. Dating a superstar is not for the faint of heart. Fame and success can make one question the depth of their partner’s feelings. But are love tests like these true markers of one’s romantic intention?
Celebrity counsellor, mental health advocate and psychologist, Raashi Gurnani believes that the effectiveness of such love tests or similar assessments in measuring the intensity or depth of passionate love between partners depends on various factors, including the validity and reliability of the test itself, as well as the complexity and subjectivity of the concept of love.
However, they don’t tell the whole story. “Things like how well you communicate, how compatible you are, and your long-term commitment are just as important for understanding your relationship’s depth,” says the psychologist.
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According to Gurnani, such tests can fail to provide accurate insights into the intensity of emotional and physical attraction in romantic relationships. “They might be limited by self-reporting bias, cultural differences, and narrow focus on emotional aspects, overlooking other crucial factors like commitment and compatibility,” she says.
The expert adds that other measures can help you get a more complete understanding of your relationship. For example:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.