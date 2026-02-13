The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026

"Where is our version of Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Can someone make it please?" asked Aadishree Dixit, a writer and content strategist.

Written by: Ishika Roy
Feb 13, 2026
What women want to see more of in romanceWhat women want to see more of in romance (Source: Instagram/@prideandprejudiceig, @bridgertonnetflix, @madeinheaventv)
The viral hype and success of the Canadian television show Heated Rivalry have brought to light the fact that women’s taste in romance has shifted significantly in the last decade or two. Moving on from films showing emotionally unavailable partners who spoke less and expressed their affection through violence and possessiveness, to stories that break traditional gender norms and celebrate softness and vulnerability, women are rooting for content that is being dubbed ‘female gaze’ friendly. Let’s talk about it.

Aadishree Dixit, a writer and content strategist, found Heated Rivalry a refreshing and reaffirming watch. “Queer representation is either doomed or sanitised, and watching Shane and Ilya navigate desire that turns into love was beautiful,” she told indianexpress.com.

Nandini Upadhyay did not watch a lot of romantic dramas growing up, but after watching the movie Gehraiyaan, she found herself falling in love with the genre. “Gehraiyaan is one of my favourite Indian movies, possibly one of my favourite movies in general. Although it does depict toxicity, I like it for its in-depth exploration of characterisation and psychology,” the former social media executive at Your Design District (an interior design firm) told indianexpress.com. For her, stories that explore human behaviour, psychology and the complexity of relationships tick all the boxes.

“I think it’s because growing up, we all saw too much ‘fairy tale love’, which can be innocent and even whimsical in Bollywood, so movies like Gehraiyaan and shows like Made In Heaven are refreshing for me,” she said, adding that if the story revolves around ambitious women who focus on their career. it becomes “more relatable” for someone like her.

When it comes to the romance genre, Dixit wants more vulnerability and willingness to be represented in media, a lot like Ilya’s character from Rivalry. She wants imperfect characters that grow, change, and do not see change as a threat to their being, like Scott. More women characters are treated respectfully, like Svetlana and Rose. Women who are valued friends to men, not just objects of desire.

Indian women want more diverse romance, especially happy queer romance stories, to be put under the spotlight. 

"Where is our version of Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Can someone make it please?" asked the writer and content strategist.

A scene from Bridgerton A scene from Bridgerton. (Source: Instagram/@@bridgertonnetflix)

When it comes to straight stories, Dixit is looking for more assertive women who “refuse to settle for the bare minimum and for men who stop complaining, take accountability and do what Mr Darcy (from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice) did — change their ways without feeling entitled to getting the girl”.

For Drishti Anup Khandelwal, 2026 should be a year where romance feels healthy and equal. Stories where love is built on communication, mutual respect, and emotional safety, without losing passion or attraction should take the front seat.

Relationships driven by control, jealousy, or emotional suffering are not the vibe anymore, apparently. Instead, women want to see partners who grow together, express their feelings openly, and treat vulnerability as a strength. This shift reflects a desire for romance that feels realistic and supportive, offering positive examples of love for younger audiences growing up with these stories. According to the PR freelancer, these portrayals matter deeply for younger generations.

“On-screen romances often become emotional reference points, shaping how love, conflict, and care are understood in real life. When stories centre kindness, communication, and mutual respect, they quietly reset expectations around what healthy love looks like,” she shared.

Why this shift? And why now?

Culture Analyst Abha Ahad believes Gen Z women are 100% evolving from putting up with low-commitment, casual connections to valuing emotional depth and vulnerability. She attributed this shift to be a counter-narrative to the red-pilled manosphere. According to her, BookTok has definitely evolved from the mysterious macho bad boys to wanting the male leads to be yearners. And so have the average Gen Z women’s expectations from love and partnership. The popularity of the Bridgerton web series is a great example.

“When we have the manosphere telling young, impressionable men that women only care about their gym gains and bank balance, women are flooding the internet with memes (for example, the Colin Bridgerton Yearner meme) and theories on what they actually care about. Soft, understanding, loving men who remembers their coffee orders and lose their cool at the mere sight to their paramour,” she shares.

ALSO READ | The year in dating: Five trends that shaped modern romance in 2025

Ahad says all the male leads of the show are ‘certified yearners’. “I see this is a response to the increase in non-committal romantic entanglements. In the age of situationships and semi-committal relationships that most often leave us confused and drained, yearners are the dream. Unlike the nonchalance we are quickly normalising, yearners come with a certain sense of fire that makes you seen,” she added.

Instead of normalising emotional neglect or control, this new wave of romance offers models rooted in equality and emotional safety. As women increasingly embrace these narratives, they are not just changing what succeeds on screen, they are redefining what love should feel like: fulfilling, expressive, and humane.

Ishika Roy is a distinguished lifestyle journalist and Sub Editor at The Indian Express.

