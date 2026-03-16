‘I will think 100 times’: As Trisha Krishnan’s views on unhappy marriages resurface, an expert explains the fear of repeating past patterns

Marriage is often viewed as one of life’s most significant commitments, and people approach it with varying beliefs and expectations. Recently, conversations about marriage resurfaced after news emerged that Tamil superstar and politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly alleging that he was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actor. Soon after the reports became public, SCREEN reported that Vijay was seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai alongside Trisha Krishnan. Their joint appearance drew significant attention.

Now, an old interview with Trisha has resurfaced online—a 2016 conversation with IndiaGlitz—where the actor spoke candidly about her approach to marriage and why she believes it should not be entered into lightly. She explained that for her, the decision to marry would require deep certainty about the partner and the future of the relationship. “I want to feel whether this is the person I can live with for the rest of my life because I don’t believe in divorce. I don’t want to go in for a divorce when I get married, and I’m someone who will,” she said.