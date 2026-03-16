‘I will think 100 times’: As Trisha Krishnan’s views on unhappy marriages resurface, an expert explains the fear of repeating past patterns

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Marriage is often viewed as one of life’s most significant commitments, and people approach it with varying beliefs and expectations. Recently, conversations about marriage resurfaced after news emerged that Tamil superstar and politician Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, reportedly alleging that he was involved in an extramarital relationship with another actor. Soon after the reports became public, SCREEN reported that Vijay was seen attending a wedding reception in Chennai alongside Trisha Krishnan. Their joint appearance drew significant attention.
Now, an old interview with Trisha has resurfaced online—a 2016 conversation with IndiaGlitz—where the actor spoke candidly about her approach to marriage and why she believes it should not be entered into lightly. She explained that for her, the decision to marry would require deep certainty about the partner and the future of the relationship. “I want to feel whether this is the person I can live with for the rest of my life because I don’t believe in divorce. I don’t want to go in for a divorce when I get married, and I’m someone who will,” she said.
She further emphasised that she would take time before making such a commitment. “I don’t believe in divorce. I will think 100 times before marriage. I don’t want to end up hurting someone else or living an unhappy life,” the actor added. Trisha also reflected on how the marriages she had seen around her influenced her thinking. “I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy. I don’t want to be in such a marriage. I want to fall in love. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion — that I’m very particular about.”
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Some people approach marriage with extreme caution because their understanding of commitment is deeply shaped by their early experiences and relational history. Family dynamics, particularly the quality of a parent’s marriage, often become a child’s first template for what relationships look like. Growing up in a home with conflict, instability, or emotional distance can make individuals more vigilant about repeating similar patterns.”
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“Past romantic experiences also play a significant role,” notes Khangarot, adding that breakups, betrayal, or emotionally difficult relationships can lead people to become more reflective and protective of their emotional well-being before committing again. In many cases, attachment styles developed in childhood influence how individuals approach long-term relationships.
Khangarot confirms, “Taking time to think carefully about such a significant decision is not necessarily a negative trait; in fact, it can reflect emotional awareness, self-reflection, and a desire to build a healthier and more stable partnership.”
Observing unhappy marriages around us can deeply influence how we think about love, trust, and long-term commitment. For many people, Khangarot reveals that the relationships they witness growing up “become their earliest blueprint for what marriage looks and feels like.” When children or young adults repeatedly see conflict, emotional distance, lack of respect, or unresolved tension between partners, it can create an internal belief that marriage is stressful, unsafe, or destined to fail.
At the same time, she explains, witnessing unhappy marriages “can sometimes motivate individuals to do the opposite — to consciously seek healthier communication, emotional safety, and mutual respect in their own partnerships.” With self-awareness and reflection, people can choose to break generational patterns and build relationships that feel more secure and fulfilling.