‘Love is not everything’: Actor Trisha’s cryptic reflections on choosing peace spark buzz after Chennai wedding appearance with Vijay

Actor Trisha Krishnan recently shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that have drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about her personal life. Without directly addressing any rumours, her messages focused on themes of love, inner peace and self-worth.

One of the quotes she shared read, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love.” She followed this with motivational video posts that emphasised choosing peace over conflict, not feeling the need to explain oneself to those who have already formed opinions, and continuing to live with integrity regardless of external judgment. Together, these messages point towards a more introspective approach to relationships and emotional well-being.