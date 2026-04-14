‘Love is not everything’: Actor Trisha’s cryptic reflections on choosing peace spark buzz after Chennai wedding appearance with Vijay

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Actor Trisha Krishnan recently shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram that have drawn attention amid ongoing speculation about her personal life. Without directly addressing any rumours, her messages focused on themes of love, inner peace and self-worth.
One of the quotes she shared read, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love.” She followed this with motivational video posts that emphasised choosing peace over conflict, not feeling the need to explain oneself to those who have already formed opinions, and continuing to live with integrity regardless of external judgment. Together, these messages point towards a more introspective approach to relationships and emotional well-being.
Her posts come shortly after she was seen with Vijay at a wedding reception in Chennai, where their joint appearance sparked widespread conversation online. The timing drew further attention as it followed reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Vijay, had filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage, citing serious allegations. While none of the individuals involved has publicly addressed the speculation, the situation has amplified public interest in Trisha’s reflective posts.
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Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “During emotionally uncertain phases, the mind seeks psychological safety. Ideas like ‘choosing peace’ and self-worth act as grounding mechanisms that restore a sense of control and identity. When relational ambiguity triggers anxiety, individuals often re-centre on internal validation rather than external reassurance. This reflects a shift from anxious attachment patterns toward self-regulation.”
Emotional balance in the face of judgment requires strong internal boundaries and cognitive clarity. Instead of reacting impulsively, individuals benefit from practising response inhibition and self-validation. Over-explaining often stems from a need for approval or fear of misinterpretation.
“Developing a secure self-concept reduces this urge. Techniques such as cognitive reframing, mindfulness, and selective disclosure help individuals stay composed without engaging in unnecessary justification. The goal is not to control others’ perceptions but to remain aligned with one’s values while tolerating ambiguity and external noise,” reveals Gurnani.
A healthy relationship with oneself involves self-awareness, self-acceptance, and emotional regulation. Gurnani notes that it means understanding personal needs, limits, and patterns without harsh self-judgment. Psychologically, this builds a secure internal attachment, which directly influences romantic dynamics.
“Individuals with strong self-relationships are less likely to seek validation through partners or tolerate unhealthy behaviours. They set clearer boundaries, communicate more effectively, and experience relationships as complementary rather than compensatory. This shifts love from dependency to interdependence, allowing for more stable, respectful, and fulfilling connections,” concludes Gurnani.