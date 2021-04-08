Treat yourself better: Gauahar Khan pens note for ‘every girl who doesn’t value herself’

It is extremely important to value and love oneself. But sometimes, owing to one’s hectic schedule, we forget to value ourselves. Other times, we tend to put others’ needs above ours. But is it the way to go?

Sharing that every woman should treat herself with respect and should never devalue themselves in love, Gauahar Khan who often speaks her mind on Instagram, shared a video. “This is for every girl who doesn’t value herself… until you find someone who treats you like a royal queen…treat yourself better,” she captioned the same.

Khan, 37, has been quite active on social media and continues to share glimpses from her life.

“Alhamdulillah…I found my king. I wish for true love for all you lovelies,” she said.

Her husband Zaid Durbar gushed over the actor’s post and commented, “You are the perfect person I’ve met! The perfect wife, daughter, sister, friend, will be the perfect mother too Inshallah!”

In the video, Khan can be seen lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s song Juliet trust me you will be better off alone, which plays in the background.

On December 25, 2020, Khan and Darbar tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony after knowing each other briefly.

The couple keeps sharing some cute moments together.

