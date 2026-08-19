Toxic actor Yash reveals heartwarming reason for following only wife Radhika Pandit on Instagram

Yash recently said that, despite having millions of followers on social media, he follows only one person: his wife, Radhika Pandit. “Yes. While I call her my wife, that’s the only friend I have. She is my friend. And I also have to follow her, right? 0 followers will be difficult (laughs). But jokes apart, she is very important in my life,” he said.

The Toxic actor added, “We have grown up together. She has seen me, been part of my life, and I am very happy and blessed to have her because she is a strong pillar in my life. She didn’t come because I was successful. I was a nobody. We have everything, but what we value most is being together and time. I am very happy, and she is the most important person in my life.”

What stayed from his confession to India TV was not the social media detail, but the life they built together.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“The people we love are constantly changing. Your spouse at 45 will not be exactly who they were at 30. Your ten-year-old will soon become a teenager with an entirely new inner world. Success changes us. Parenthood changes us. Failure, healing, ambition, and life itself change us. When we remain connected, we witness that evolution. Our partner doesn’t suddenly become “a different person” one day because we have been there while they were becoming. We understand the dream that grew, the fear that disappeared, the confidence that developed. We grow alongside them,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.

“That is one of the foundations of a strong family: we can grow individually without growing apart. So perhaps we don’t always need to find more time. We need to lovingly decide that some of the time we already have belongs to one another,” said Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

This is why the expert emphasised time-boxing relationships practice. “We block our calendars for meetings, exercise and appointments. Why not consciously protect even 15 or 20 minutes for the people for whom we are doing all of this? I have seen this make a beautiful difference while working with families. It doesn’t have to be an elaborate date night. Have tea together for 15 minutes without your phones. Take a walk with your spouse. Do a course or activity together,” said Delnna.

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Undivided attention, even in small pockets, can be deeply healing. “Your spouse may tell you about a fear they have been carrying for weeks. Sometimes people don’t need us to solve anything. They need the experience of knowing, You still see me. You are still interested in what is happening inside me,” expressed Delnna.

Considering we work so hard to give our families a beautiful life, Delnna reflected on how we must also make sure that while building that life, we don’t become too busy to experience the people we are building it for.

‘Yash’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.