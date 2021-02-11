‘I feel younger’: Top Chef winner Melissa King on her weight loss journey

Chinese-American chef Melissa King, best known as the season winner of Top Chef All Stars LA, revealed in Instagram Stories that the proudest moment for her has been “changing her lifestyle”, aside from winning Top Chef.

Responding to a fan, she shared how she lost 40lbs (18.1 kgs). “I used to eat heavy carbs and sugar-loaded things late at night after working long dinner services, go out drinking heavily multiple times a week, wake up hungover telling myself not to do it anymore and would rinse and repeat,” wrote King.

“I didn’t work out, eat well or prioritise my health/body/mind,” the 37-year-old added.

“I had 40 [more] pounds on me than I [have] today,” she continued. “I was just unhappy on the inside,” she said.

Stating that it took “a lot to change [her] habits,” she added, it was worth the effort, as today, “I feel younger and more alive now than ever!”

In a follow-up post, the chef clarified that her experience is just that — her own — and not meant to be taken as a set of rules for how anyone else should live their lives.

“This is me reflecting on my poor decisions of heavy drinking, partying, and being unkind to my body and its effects on my soul,” King said. “I wasn’t happy during this time of my life.”

“Your body and how you feel in it is your journey and is a different experience for everyone,” she told her followers. “I’m proud of you if you feel confident in your being! Shine!”

