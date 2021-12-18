Tom Holland is ready to ‘start a family’: A timeline of his relationship with Zendaya

Tom Holland does not believe in mincing his words when it comes to his relationship with Zendaya. The fellow actors who have starred together in three ‘Spider Man‘ films thus far — all of which are part of the MCU — are rumoured to be dating.

Popularly hailed as ‘Tomdaya’ by their fans, there is a good reason behind these rumours to be true. Besides their on-screen chemistry, the actors are also seen displaying their affection for each other on the red carpet.

Take, for instance, their recent appearance for the premiere of their latest in the franchise, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ in Los Angeles. Tom, distracted and seemingly-enamoured by his co-star Zendaya’s arrival, stopped an interview mid-way to watch her.

Add to this, the fact that the 25-year-old actor has spoken about his desire to take a step back from acting and start a family instead. In an interview with People magazine, he said, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world… I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!”

Cue the ‘awws’, because we share with you a timeline of Tomdaya’s relationship as they make steady advancements in their love life.

It is understood that the actors first met in 2016 while filming for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘. Back then, Tom had told People that they were the “best of friends”, and that Zendaya is “so great and amazing”. In 2017, there were rumours that they had started dating. An episode of Lip Sync Battle featuring the two went viral, too, with Tom showing that he can dance, performing to Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella‘ in fishnet tights and a black wig. Zendaya appeared to be having the time of her life.

Following this, a ‘source’ revealed that they had gone on numerous vacations together, leading to the pair having a fun exchange on Twitter.

Then, the murmurs stopped and there even were reports of the two moving on and dating other people. Zendaya had reportedly begun to date her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. And as for Tom, there were reports of him seeing actor Nadia Parkes.

But earlier this year, Tomdaya was back! Paparazzi pictures of them kissing each other inside a car flooded social media and made their fans ecstatic. Interestingly, Tom made it Instagram official when he posted a picture of him and his beau, captioning it, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx”

In October, Zendaya opened up about her feelings towards Tom, and in an interview with InStyle she said, “He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat – I sound so British.”

Then, in November, Tom said during a GQ interview — referring to the famous kiss photo — “A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

“I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he added.

While they do deserve their privacy, the couple has appeared to be more comfortable sharing their love and feelings in the public domain, giving fans a reason to feel joyous that reel-life Peter is indeed in love with MJ in real life, and there is nothing that can stand in their way, not even supervillains!

