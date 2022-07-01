Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting their first baby: A timeline of their relationship

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who stars as Loki, the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expecting his first child with actor Zawe Ashton, with whom he got engaged earlier this year.

Ashton, who was in New York City to promote her film, ‘Mr Malcolm’s List‘, showed off her baby bump and confirmed the news on the red carpet and in an interview with Vogue; Hiddleston was not present.

The couple was first romantically linked in 2019, but they have kept a low-profile throughout their courtship. Here’s looking at a timeline.

In 2019, they starred together in the West End production of a play called ‘Betrayal‘ in London, which was when romance rumours began to circulate. While they were photographed together, it was always in a group and it was assumed that they were hanging out as co-actors.

But, in September 2019, it was reported that Hiddleston and Ashton may have been dating since February of that year. In fact, a source was quoted as telling The Sun, “Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They’ve actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor [Swift] that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.

“Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together, going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life — he’s ready to settle down.”

September 2021, some tabloid pictures of the couple emerged from their time in Ibiza, in which they were seen enjoying their time on a beach.

Later that year, they made their relationship red carpet official at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York.

In March 2022, it was confirmed that the actors had taken their relationship to the next level, when a stunning engagement ring was spotted on Ashton’s finger on the BAFTAs red carpet.

In June 2022, the Loki actor gave an update about his life, confirming the news of their engagement in an interview given to the LA Times. The publication revealed that the 41-year-old had proposed to his fiance, 37, in March 2022. “I’m very happy,” he was quoted as saying.

