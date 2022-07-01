scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton expecting their first baby: A timeline of their relationship

In March 2022, it was confirmed that the actors had taken their relationship to the next level, when a stunning engagement ring was spotted on Ashton's finger on the BAFTAs red carpet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 2:10:55 pm
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton baby, Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton engagement, Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton relationship timeline, Tom Hiddleston news, Zawe Ashton pregnant, indian express newsTom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the BAFTA 2022 red carpet. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who stars as Loki, the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expecting his first child with actor Zawe Ashton, with whom he got engaged earlier this year.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ashton, who was in New York City to promote her film, ‘Mr Malcolm’s List‘, showed off her baby bump and confirmed the news on the red carpet and in an interview with Vogue; Hiddleston was not present.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

The couple was first romantically linked in 2019, but they have kept a low-profile throughout their courtship. Here’s looking at a timeline.

In 2019, they starred together in the West End production of a play called ‘Betrayal‘ in London, which was when romance rumours began to circulate. While they were photographed together, it was always in a group and it was assumed that they were hanging out as co-actors.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: All the times the couple has spoken about marriage, babies

But, in September 2019, it was reported that Hiddleston and Ashton may have been dating since February of that year. In fact, a source was quoted as telling The Sun, “Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They’ve actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor [Swift] that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VARIANTES 616 (@variantes_616)

“Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together, going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life — he’s ready to settle down.”

ALSO READ |‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin announce pregnancy: A timeline of their relationship

September 2021, some tabloid pictures of the couple emerged from their time in Ibiza, in which they were seen enjoying their time on a beach.

Later that year, they made their relationship red carpet official at the 2021 Tony Awards in New York.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CELEB UK NEWS (@celebuknews)

In March 2022, it was confirmed that the actors had taken their relationship to the next level, when a stunning engagement ring was spotted on Ashton’s finger on the BAFTAs red carpet.

In June 2022, the Loki actor gave an update about his life, confirming the news of their engagement in an interview given to the LA Times. The publication revealed that the 41-year-old had proposed to his fiance, 37, in March 2022. “I’m very happy,” he was quoted as saying.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Queen Pangke Tabora, Queen Pangke Tabora swims with students, Shelah Candado, Jennica Secuya, Meryll Louise Reque, mermaid, mermaiding class in Philippines with Queen Pangke Tabora, images of Queen Pangke Tabora with her students while swimming in mermaid costumes.
Fin-tastic! Growing ‘mermaiding’ subculture makes a splash
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement