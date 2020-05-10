Tips to get virtual dating right amid lockdown

Over 73% Indian millennials said they dress up and wear something nice for a date. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Over 73% Indian millennials said they dress up and wear something nice for a date. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Don’t let the lockdown keep you from finding a meaningful relationship. With a majority of the world’s population under isolation and practising social distancing, an increasing number of quarantined singles are dating virtually from the safety of their homes, leading this generation to rediscover the joy of courtship.

Simple tips and tricks for you to keep your dating lives rocking amid lockdown

Be Yourself

With connections moving to longer conversations and dates over calls and video, make sure you’re being your real self. At the end of the day, you deserve to meet someone who will love you for who you are. Pretending to be someone you are not will only complicate your dating situation if you are really looking forward to meeting this person.

Dress up for date night

Date nights are special, let your clothes reflect that. As much as you are looking forward to seeing your match at their best, the person on the other side of the screen is also expecting the same. Don’t let the quarantine keep you from the joys of putting together that perfect date outfit. For a start, it will add to your confidence which will show in your conversations. Most importantly, it shows that you were looking forward to that (virtual) date and are willing to put in some effort. Over 73% Indian millennials said they dress up and wear something nice for a date, in a survey.

Do something fun

Recreate a good movie experience or a date night and share it on the screen. Translate that to the virtual world for a date to remember. Activities, like watching a movie together or setting up drink dates, could be a fun activity as it will also help you know the fun side of your match, and also their choice in entertainment.

Take your time

There is no time like the present to match with somebody interesting or pick up that long-forgotten conversation. Life is a little slower than usual these days, so take this time to actually figure out your kind and look for a mental and emotional connection. If there is one thing the quarantine has done, it is to make time for you to truly get to know somebody and make sure you’re compatible before taking it to the next level, virtually. “38% Indian millennials said that they have been able to get to know their matches better through virtual dating. With the pressure to meet and physically impress someone off, it is truly easier to connect and jump right into the conversation”, read a study.

Don’t rush it

Text each other and build a rapport before exchanging numbers and hopping onto video calls and virtual dates. There’s no time like the present to dial it back and relearn slow dating.

Don’t lose your spirit

Technical glitches or awkward silences, especially on your first date, making you lose confidence? Please don’t! These slips ups could happen even in person and may not be in your control. Hey, these moments have the potential to be fun stories for you to share with each other in the future. SO keep your cool, laugh a little and stay patient.

“We have witnessed a 26% increase in conversations and a solid 12% increase in matches in India. A whopping 91% of the app’s millennial users have said that they’ll continue to date, albeit virtually”, reported OkCupid, a dating app.

