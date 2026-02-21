From Zombies to Thrones: A guide to the most viral dating trends

But while there are those who see Find My as a helpful tool when coordinating plans or preparing for emergencies, others find it to be controlling and intrusive. (file/Pexels)

Generation Z dating lingo is not for the faint-hearted. After ghosting, catfishing, and pebbling, it’s time for throneing, zombieing, kittenfishing, and cuffing season. Reflecting on this trend, Aashmeen Munjaal, an ontologist, mental health and relationship expert, says that such modern dating lingo highlights trends that can often create emotional imbalances, “but honesty and transparent communication can guide us toward healthier, more authentic connections.”

Let’s find out what these terms mean:

Throneing: Placing someone on a pedestal might feel like admiration, but it can create an unhealthy imbalance where one partner feels superior, and the other feels undervalued. Munjaal emphasises the need to appreciate each other’s strengths and flaws equally, encouraging mutual respect and deeper bonds.

