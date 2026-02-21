From Zombies to Thrones: A guide to the most viral dating trends

These dating trends can bring fleeting connections, and with them, a host of confusion.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 21, 2026
dating But while there are those who see Find My as a helpful tool when coordinating plans or preparing for emergencies, others find it to be controlling and intrusive. (file/Pexels)
Generation Z dating lingo is not for the faint-hearted. After ghosting, catfishing, and pebbling, it’s time for throneing, zombieing, kittenfishing, and cuffing season. Reflecting on this trend, Aashmeen Munjaal, an ontologist, mental health and relationship expert, says that such modern dating lingo highlights trends that can often create emotional imbalances, “but honesty and transparent communication can guide us toward healthier, more authentic connections.”

Let’s find out what these terms mean:

Throneing: Placing someone on a pedestal might feel like admiration, but it can create an unhealthy imbalance where one partner feels superior, and the other feels undervalued. Munjaal emphasises the need to appreciate each other’s strengths and flaws equally, encouraging mutual respect and deeper bonds.

Zombieing: Disappearing and reappearing without explanation can leave someone feeling abandoned and confused. This erodes trust, the foundation of any relationship. Taking ghosting a step ahead, zombieing involves the other party popping back after leaving their partner on edge for weeks or months on end.

Kittenfishing: Slightly tweaking your online persona to impress someone may seem innocent, but it prevents genuine connection. Catfishing happens to be the more extreme version of this dating strategy. According to Munjaal, honesty, rooted in self-appreciation, is key to building trust and authentic love.

These dating trends can bring fleeting connections, and with them, a host of confusion.

Cuffing Season: As the weather outside gets cooler and the winter months approach, people look for potential partners to couple up with. With social media flooded with posts and pictures of netizens flaunting their beaus, it is easy to fall for the perceived positives of being in a relationship. While the colder months inspire companionship, it’s important to build bonds that last beyond a season. Real connections focus on genuine appreciation, making relationships warmer, more meaningful, and more resilient.

These dating trends can bring fleeting connections, and with them, a host of confusion. But when grounded in gratitude, relationships tend to nurture and flourish. Gratitude nurtures trust, authenticity, and emotional balance- qualities that withstand trends and lead to deeper, lasting love.

How many of these terms do you know?

