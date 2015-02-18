Watch: Man regrets not writing this love letter before, and now it’s too late

Man writes a letter to his dead wife (Source: YouTube/EmotionalFulls)

Q. Why is it that the past seems so alluring to us?

A. Because it’s made up of the fondest of our memories.

Q. And how do we form good memories?

A. By making the most of the present moment.

Q. So how many of us are making the most of our present moment?

A. Silence

Now watch this video and put yourself in place of this old man, who found an incomplete letter written by him to his wife. He decides to complete it and during the process regrets having not formed enough memories with his beloved wife, who’s no more in this world.

Are you making beautiful memories with your loved one? If not, wake up and do it now.

