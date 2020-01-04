These bad habits could be ruining your relationship; find out

Couples that get into a full-blown argument in the middle of a crowded public place embarrass themselves and harm their relationship. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Couples that get into a full-blown argument in the middle of a crowded public place embarrass themselves and harm their relationship. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every relationship is different, but there are some basic principles that drive almost all relationships. Habits, as innocuous as they may seem, can heavily impact a relationship, for better or for worse. And, if you are wondering if some of your habits have been bothering your partner of late, here is what you need to know.

The need to improve them

When you try to ‘improve’ your partner, or their habits, you give out the message that you are superior to them, thereby making the relationship go off balance. You can and must be generous with feedback and keep the communication channel open, but get over yourself and stop trying to change them. Remember why you liked them in the first place.

ALSO READ | Dreaming about your ex? Here are some reasons why

Bickering on text messages

According to a study conducted by the Brigham Young University, constant bickering and having serious conversations on text messages can lead to a disconnect between couples. It leaves both parties dissatisfied with the outcome and they would rather have a face to face talk over it. On the other hand, having romantic conversations on text can enhance the relationship, the study found.

Social media venting

This is extremely dangerous for the health of the relationship, and experts insist on avoiding it totally. When you vent out your frustrations on social media — without the consent of your partner — you expose your relationship, with all its flaws and imperfections. This can make your partner feel terribly insecure about opening up to you again, leading to them become a recluse.

Stop bickering on text messages, and instead talk out your feelings face-to-face, experts say. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Stop bickering on text messages, and instead talk out your feelings face-to-face, experts say. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The comparisons

It is natural to draw comparisons every now and then, but if you make it a habit, you leave your partner in a negative space — clouded by confusion and insecurity. Comparisons lead to unnecessary conflict.

Refusal to accept criticism

When you are in a relationship, you must allow your partner to voice their concerns, and point out your shortcomings. You must meet the criticism with an open mind, and work on your flaws. Getting defensive does not help. Remember that no one is perfect, not even you.

ALSO READ | Want help dealing with anger? Here are some ways

Keeping mum

Some of us have the habit of internalizing our feelings, keep them locked inside. But this habit is detrimental to the health of a relationship. Every healthy relationship demands an open channel of communication. Experts say that you must convey your feelings to your partner, so they know what is up.

Arguing in public

Another nasty habit that can end a relationship. Some couples have the habit of getting into a full-blown argument in the middle of a crowded public place, much to the chagrin and amusement of onlookers. It is embarrassing.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd