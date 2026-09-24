6 ways highly sensitive people can build healthier relationships

Relationship therapist and content creator Kasturi M recently shared six simple guidelines to help sensitive individuals build calmer, more secure connections.

As she notes in an Instagram post, sensitive people should “choose emotional safety over intensity,” because while intensity may feel exciting, it can quickly turn into anxiety. Emotional safety, she explains, is what truly helps a sensitive person feel grounded.

Communication also plays a big role. According to Kasturi, HSPs (Highly Sensitive Persons) are naturally attuned to the nuances of interaction; i.e., they notice “tone, body language, and small changes during conversations.” For them, a compatible partner is someone who communicates clearly and honestly.

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Kasturi also points out how early family experiences shape emotional patterns in adulthood. She suggests sensitive individuals “look into family backgrounds,” because people who grew up in environments where feelings were dismissed or treated harshly may struggle to understand the emotional needs of an HSP.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Similarly, lifestyle alignment matters more than many realise. Sensitive people often need quiet routines, slower transitions, and regular downtime, so being with someone who prefers a constantly busy or loud lifestyle can leave them drained.

Her advice also touches on an important internal skill: distinguishing between discomfort that signals growth and discomfort that signals danger. She notes that sensitive people may confuse the two, and that tools like therapy, journaling, and mindfulness can help.

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Lastly, she warns HSPs against chasing emotionally unavailable partners, explaining that the urge to “fix” or fill emotional gaps often leads to one-sided relationships.

The difference between healthy emotional safety and the early-stage excitement of a new relationship

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder at Mandhyan Care, tells IndianExpress.com, “Sensitive people have heightened and active senses that observe keenly. A calm, consistent, transparent environment is soothing for their senses. Early stage excitement and emotional safety are biologically very different.”

She adds that the early excitement of a new relationship feels like chemistry, but it is actually fueled by a rush of neurochemicals. “It operates out of a mix of novelty, dopamine and projection. Emotional safety has a very different quality.” Two easy ways to find the difference are:

The “nervous system check.” After spending time with this person, do you feel calm, clear and connected, or do you feel activated, unsure and overstimulated?

Check for a predictability marker. Healthy interest grows at a pace that allows both people to breathe. Intensity usually spikes fast and fades; safety builds slowly and stays.

Communication patterns or behaviours to look for early on

Sensitive individuals intuitively pick up micro-signals, Dr Mandhyan says, so early communication is crucial. “I encourage them to look for congruence. This means the partner’s words, tone, and actions align. If someone says they value honesty but becomes defensive when asked simple questions, that is emotional inconsistency.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasturi M ~ Relationship Therapist • Inner Child Coach • Author (@heymisstherapist)

Distinguishing between a partner who needs emotional skill-building and one who is genuinely unavailable

Dr Mandhyan notes, “In therapy, I often use the idea of emotional capacity. Everyone has patterns from childhood, but some people are willing to work on those patterns, and some are not. A partner who needs skill-building will show effort. They may struggle with expression, but they stay present and engage in relational repair.”

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A genuinely unavailable partner avoids intimacy altogether. They dismiss emotional needs and minimise conflict, while keeping conversations superficial. Their behaviour is inconsistent and often creates emotional whiplash, the expert stresses.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.