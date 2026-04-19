The Vicky Kaushal guide to ending a ‘kalesh’: ‘Don’t cater to logic’

Kaushal believes in handling emotional vulnerability with emotional understanding and not logic (Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal)

Arguments, conflicts, or what many, especially in northern India, casually call kalesh, are an unavoidable part of daily life—be it with partners, family members, or even colleagues. But how you respond in those moments can either resolve the issue or make it worse. Uri actor Vicky Kaushal once shared a relatable take on handling such situations.

“Always the way to navigate through a kalesh is to cater to the person who is most emotionally hurt. Don’t cater to logic; cater to emotions. Kalesh happens when one person is logical, and the other is emotional,” he said in an interview with ETimes while promoting his film The Great Indian Family (2023).