‘The universe conspired to bring us together’: Abhishek Bachchan on falling in love with wife Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan is a family man — a darling husband and a doting father. In one of his recent interviews which he gave to RJ and television host Siddharth Kannan, while promoting his new film The Big Bull, the actor talked about his family, particularly of how he fell in love with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While rating some of his old films as ‘bullish’ or ‘bearish’, the actor was asked about Umrao Jaan (2006) — a remake of the original film starring Rekha — in which he was paired opposite Aishwarya. Without any hesitation, Abhishek called the film ‘bullish’, because “that’s where it all happened”.

When Kannan asked if the ‘mohabbat‘ happened organically, the actor said: “We’d been friends for a very long time. Aishwarya is one of the first co-stars that I ever worked with. Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke… She has been a dear, dear friend and we have worked in so many films together — so, it was a bit of both I think. I think, the universe conspired to bring us together…”

The couple got married in 2007, and their daughter Aaradhya was born four years later, in 2011.

Somewhere else in the interview, Abhishek — like the proud father that he is — also talked about his daughter. When asked if the nine-year-old is aware of her father’s celebrity, the actor answered: “She is still very young. She is busy with her online classes these days… This department is Aishwarya’s — I have realised I am not very good at that. She made Aaradhya aware of the family that she came from… She knows that her dada and dadi and mom and dad are actors, that we are privileged we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions of people, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate and thank God for it.

“Apart from that, she is, you know, fine — very normal about these things. She sees our films and she enjoys them. She takes the [paparazzi] in her stride. Her mother has trained her nicely…”

