The moment they knew: Friends for two weeks, and ‘then I decided’

Written by Gina Cherelus

(Third Wheel)

Ryan Walker-Hartshorn and Logan Hasson met at the end of May 2020, as protests after the killing of George Floyd were getting underway across the country.

After participating in a demonstration in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Hasson was eager to know when the next one would be. He checked Instagram, and saw a photo of Walker-Hartshorn at a protest, so he messaged her directly to ask what he could do to offer support.

“The only reason that she responded to my DM,” Hasson, 34, said, “was because she thought I was somebody else she had met at the protest that day.”

Walker-Hartshorn, 28, added, “I thought he was a different white guy.”

What came next was a brisk two weeks of protesting, moving in together and falling in love. Walker-Hartshorn, who is applying to master’s programs in public health, and Hasson, who works as a software engineer, live in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn with their pit bull, Biko. The couple recently got engaged. In a phone interview, they looked back at the moment when they knew. Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.

A photo via The New York Times shows Logan Hasson, left, and Ryan Walker-Hartshorn, who met in the spring of 2020. We asked a Brooklyn couple who met amid the George Floyd demonstrations to describe the precise moment they realized they were ready to delete the apps. (The New York Times) A photo via The New York Times shows Logan Hasson, left, and Ryan Walker-Hartshorn, who met in the spring of 2020. We asked a Brooklyn couple who met amid the George Floyd demonstrations to describe the precise moment they realized they were ready to delete the apps. (The New York Times)

Q: How did you two meet?

Walker-Hartshorn: Well, there’s two different stories. We met during the height of the pandemic in protest. Not at a protest, but he kind of slid into my DMs; you were asking me about organizing.

Hasson: Yeah, I was not sliding into her DMs with the intention of sliding into her DMs, but it was the night after the first day of protesting. I went to the first protest just because I could hear it from my window. And I knew this was happening again tomorrow, but I had no idea how to figure out where people were going to meet. I was scrolling through Instagram, and a friend of a friend had posted a picture of Ryan at the protest, and she had a megaphone in her hand. And it just looked like she knew what was going on. And so I DM’ed her and I was like, “Hey, do you know where people are meeting tomorrow?” And she — what were you doing? You weren’t going out the next day?

Walker-Hartshorn: I wasn’t going out. I was just helping some local organizers put together this thing called Meditating for Black Lives. And then Logan hopped in and was helping organize with us. And then we were, like, friends for two weeks. And then I decided that he was going to be my boyfriend. One day I introduced him to one of my really good friends. I was like, “This is my boyfriend, Logan.”

Q: Were either of you on dating apps before meeting each other?

Walker-Hartshorn and Hasson: Yes!

Q: Which apps?

Hasson: I had accounts on all of them. I hated dating because I’m kind of shy, and meeting people is a chore sometimes. And so I had the apps and would scroll through them constantly, but use them infrequently, and most of the dates I’d go on were not from there. You used them pretty regularly?

Walker-Hartshorn: I was dating somebody right before Logan. I met Logan and was like, “Wow, I like him way more than this other guy.” I had to break things off with the other guy, and he was not nice. But yeah, I was on Hinge.

Hasson: Just Hinge?

Walker-Hartshorn: Yeah, just Hinge. Tinder is the Wild, Wild West. I mean, dating is the Wild, Wild West, but Tinder is like, damn.

Q: So what was the moment that made you realize you were ready to delete the apps?

Hasson: In that moment, when she declared me her boyfriend to her friend, I was kind of hoping that we were going to be a thing. And the way she said it, too — like, she looked over at me kind of like: “Yeah, right? You’re my boyfriend?” And I just remembered being like, “Hallelujah, she feels the same way.” But I think at that moment I was like, yeah, I don’t really want to go hang out with anybody else.

Walker-Hartshorn: We had gone through so much so fast. I was also going through a lot of stuff with work, and he was there, and he was a constant, and I was really grateful. I remember one night we were at a party, and I was drunk — so was he — but I was like, “Dude, I love you.” We were just friends at that point, but I was like: “I really love you, man. You’re always there for me. I really appreciate it.” Do you remember this?

Hasson: I do remember this. I felt like my face got all red. (Laughs.)

Q: So you already had an established relationship but you had not yet declared him your boyfriend?

Walker-Hartshorn: Yeah.

Hasson: The early stages of the relationship went by really fast because of what was going on. Like, it was May 2020. Ryan’s living situation was really weird.

Walker-Hartshorn: I had mushrooms growing out of the ceiling and black mold in one of the apartments that I lived in. And so, during the whole time, I was just living with him because I couldn’t stay in my apartment. So yeah, emphasis on going through a lot of big things when you just met somebody and then having them be rock solid for you. I was like, OK, he’s my boyfriend now.

