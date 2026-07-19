‘The guy climbed on car, broke windshield’: Sanah Kapur recalls road-rage incident

Actor Sanah Kapur recently opened up about a frightening road-rage incident that left her shaken, highlighting how unpredictable and dangerous such situations can turn.

In an interview with the website Hauterrfly, Sanah recalled the late-night episode that unfolded in Mumbai. “Last year I had a really horrible thing happen. A bad road rage incident happened when I wasn’t even driving. My driver was driving, but it was pretty bad. Like the guy climbed onto the car and broke the windshield at 11 in the night in Bombay. Which was really surprising (as I had never experienced or expected something from Bombay). He crashed into our car; he was on a bike, scooty… whatever,” she said.

The actor’s account underscores how quickly everyday situations on the road can escalate into something deeply distressing—especially when violence is involved.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why such incidents can leave lasting trauma

According to Munira Kapadia, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, such experiences can have a significant psychological impact—particularly for women.

She explains that serious road rage incidents involving threat or violence can lead to acute distress and even trauma. “Survivors of serious incidents tend to show similar symptoms to people who have been in road traffic accidents, with some experiencing depression, anxiety, phobia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” she notes.

In the aftermath, people may experience flashbacks, heightened anxiety, or become overly alert while on the road. Avoidance behaviours—such as steering clear of certain routes or avoiding night travel—are also common. This reaction, Kapadia explains, stems from a sudden disruption of one’s sense of safety.

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Women, in particular, may feel a deeper psychological impact due to existing safety concerns around travel, especially at night. “People who feel particularly vulnerable, such as a lone woman, are more likely to experience long-term consequences,” she adds.

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What triggers road rage?

Kapadia further explains that road rage is often less about the incident itself and more about underlying stress and emotional overload.

Situations like traffic congestion, delays, heat, and noise can already elevate stress levels. When an accident or near-miss occurs, the brain’s threat system is activated, pushing people into a fight-or-flight response. This surge of adrenaline can override rational thinking, making even minor incidents feel like personal attacks and leading to impulsive, aggressive reactions.

How to stay safe and regain control

In such high-stress situations, Kapadia emphasises that the first priority should always be physical safety and disengagement.

Calming the body can help de-escalate the mind. Techniques like deep breathing (such as box breathing), drinking water, and consciously relaxing tense muscles can help bring the body out of a heightened stress response. Once calmer, people are better able to think clearly and respond rationally.

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She also highlights the importance of not escalating the situation. Speaking calmly—even if the other person is aggressive—can sometimes help diffuse tension. After the incident, talking to trusted people or even filing a formal complaint can aid emotional processing.

If distress, anxiety, or intrusive thoughts persist, seeking professional help is crucial.

Sanah Kapur’s unsettling experience serves as a stark reminder of how quickly road situations can spiral—and why both emotional awareness and safety strategies are essential when navigating them.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.