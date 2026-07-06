‘My mom thinks…’: Tejasswi Prakash on live-in relationships; expert weighs in

Relationships often evolve through different stages, and many couples today are taking more time to understand compatibility before making long-term commitments. Questions around living together before marriage, family involvement in relationship decisions, and readiness for marriage continue to generate varied opinions across households. For some families, living together before marriage may be viewed as a practical way to better understand each other, while for others, it may challenge traditional expectations around commitment and family values.

During a recent conversation, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spoke about the progression of their relationship and the role family played in it. Recalling the early stages of their bond, Tejasswi said, “When he said that he likes me, I really felt like he seemed really honest. I took my time to really test him. I just wanted to make sure that he really means what he is saying, and he proved it every time.” Speaking about her family’s perspective, she added, “She wanted to make sure he was comfortable. My mom was the one who insisted we stayed in a live-in before we decide to get married. So many people are against it, but my mom thinks that we should live together and see.”