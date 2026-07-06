‘My mom thinks…’: Tejasswi Prakash on live-in relationships; expert weighs in

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Relationships often evolve through different stages, and many couples today are taking more time to understand compatibility before making long-term commitments. Questions around living together before marriage, family involvement in relationship decisions, and readiness for marriage continue to generate varied opinions across households. For some families, living together before marriage may be viewed as a practical way to better understand each other, while for others, it may challenge traditional expectations around commitment and family values.
During a recent conversation, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra spoke about the progression of their relationship and the role family played in it. Recalling the early stages of their bond, Tejasswi said, “When he said that he likes me, I really felt like he seemed really honest. I took my time to really test him. I just wanted to make sure that he really means what he is saying, and he proved it every time.” Speaking about her family’s perspective, she added, “She wanted to make sure he was comfortable. My mom was the one who insisted we stayed in a live-in before we decide to get married. So many people are against it, but my mom thinks that we should live together and see.”
The couple also shared that they do not currently feel ready for marriage, despite feeling secure in other aspects of their lives. Reflecting on the doubts people initially had about their relationship, Tejasswi said, “Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua thaa.. sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge.” She further added, “We’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything.” These conversations raise broader questions about how couples assess compatibility, whether living together changes relationship dynamics, and how people decide when they are emotionally ready for long-term commitments.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “A live-in relationship can definitely help couples understand each other beyond the romantic phase because daily life reveals things that dating often hides. You begin to see how someone handles stress, conflict, finances, routines, emotional regulation, personal space, family boundaries, and responsibility. Psychological compatibility is not just about love or attraction — it is about whether two nervous systems can coexist peacefully over time.”
Many couples realise during live-ins whether they consistently feel emotionally safe, respected, heard, and supported. It also exposes communication patterns. Gurnani states, “These dynamics become more visible when two people share real life instead of curated moments. At the same time, living together is not a guarantee of a successful marriage. It simply gives a more realistic picture of the relationship instead of an idealised one. What matters is whether the couple is emotionally mature enough to learn from what the relationship reveals.”
According to Gurnani, external pressure can quietly damage relationships because couples start performing for society instead of understanding each other honestly. When families, social media, or public opinion constantly question a relationship, people can become defensive, anxious, or emotionally exhausted trying to “prove” their bond.
Psychologically, she adds that healthy couples create what is called an emotional boundary around the relationship. This means outside opinions may be heard, but they are not allowed to define the relationship. The strongest couples usually focus more on private emotional reality than public validation.
“At the same time, protecting a relationship does not mean blindly ignoring concerns. Mature couples are able to separate noise from genuine red flags. They have difficult conversations privately, assess compatibility realistically, and make decisions based on emotional truth rather than pressure, fear, or timelines imposed by others. Long-term relationships survive not because there is no outside interference, but because both partners consistently choose emotional honesty, trust, and teamwork over external chaos,” concludes Gurnani.