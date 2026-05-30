Tanishaa Mukerji opens up about ‘trauma bonding’ with Armaan Kohli on Bigg Boss

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently revisited her experience on Bigg Boss 7, describing the reality show as emotionally overwhelming and admitting that her decision to participate was far less thought-out than people may have assumed. In a conversation with Mamaraazzi, Tanishaa reflected on entering the show with a sense of innocence and idealism, only to later realise how emotionally intense and strategically complex such environments can become. Calling it “not a conscious decision. That was an unconscious decision,” she admitted that she had imagined the experience very differently before stepping inside the house.

According to Tanishaa, she entered the show believing it would help people see her authentic self. “I was living in my fairy tale world, thinking it would be all rosy. My agent was like, ‘You can create a new perception for yourself, you can style yourself, you can show who you are to the world’. I said yes, not realising that you don’t show the world anything, they show the world what they want,” she said. She also revealed that she had never watched the show before participating and was even advised against doing so. “The team was quite smart. They asked my people if I had ever seen the show, and I hadn’t. They said, ‘Tell her not to watch’. I was that naive that if they are asking not to watch, then I won’t watch,” she recalled. Looking back, she admitted she did not know how to protect herself emotionally or socially inside such a high-pressure setting.