Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her secret to staying grounded and humble: ‘…it changes every Friday’

When your face gets plastered on billboards all over the country, your films hit back-to-back success, and you become a household name after years of putting in hard work, it’s challenging not to let that feeling get to your head. But for Tamannaah Bhatia, the dynamic nature of virality is no stranger. She’s as comfortable with the highs as she is with the lows. Her resilient mindset is not just commendable but also inspiring, to say the least. In conversation with entrepreneur Vineeta Singh, Bhatia opened up about staying grounded despite achieving the pinnacle of fame and success in Bollywood.

“The industry teaches you humility because it changes every Friday. Nothing is overnight; there is a lot of merit in being underestimated. You can actually use that to surprise people,” she told the host during a conversation on her podcast.

In many cultures, humility is considered a virtue, but it has deep psychological roots. Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness, said that staying grounded isn’t just a conscious decision; it’s linked to our self-image, emotional safety, and identity. “When someone achieves fame but fails to stay humble, cognitive dissonance can emerge, the discomfort of living with contradictions between who they are and how they behave.”

She further added that humility helps safeguard emotional well-being. “Staying grounded prevents ego inflation and builds resilience. It fosters stronger, more meaningful relationships, because not everyone will rise with you—if you disconnect, you risk isolation.” From a cultural perspective, being humble remains a respected virtue. Those who act arrogantly often find themselves alienated,” Kabir elaborated.

For celebrities like Bhatia, this balance seems to come naturally. Kabir reiterated that success doesn’t have to strip us of our roots. Staying connected to them might just be the secret to not losing ourselves along the way.

According to Ashish Pillay, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, humility coming from public figures makes a huge impact. “In a world that celebrates hustle culture, their conversation gently offers another path. One that values consistency over obsession, presence over perfection, and self-care over self-sacrifice,” mentioned Pillay.

“Healthy ambition makes you come alive, it inspires you to grow, without losing your soul in the process. It allows room for gratitude, curiosity, and self-compassion. in a culture that demands constant hustle, breeds insecurity, and measures worth only by productivity or accolades,” said Pillai.

